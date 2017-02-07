1. Chan-Sung Jung: What else can you say about The Korean Zombie? After three-plus years fulfilling his military service to his native Korea, he comes back and TKOs a top-level striker in Dennis Bermudez? You can’t script this any better. God love KZ.

2. Regian Eersel: Defended his Lion Fight Middleweight gold with a nasty KO in the main event of Lion Fight 34.

3. Luis Collazo: We knew Collazo was a hard-nosed veteran, but most of us assumed he’d slug Sammy Vasquez to a loss, while Sammy earned his stripes, but Luis is a dangerous, dangerous, fighter, and he showed him, scoring an early KOTY over the Pittsburgh prospect in the main event of Thursday’s FS1 card.

4. Iman Barlow: Continues to be a cut above any of her challengers, and is getting to that rarified air of Anderson Silva in his prime where taking a round will feel like a victory.

5. Garry Tonon: Rebounded with a big win over AJ Agazarm in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 24.

6. Mackenzie Dern: The best female grappler in the world didn’t disappoint again, earning a quick submission in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 25.

7. Eddie Ramirez: In a battle of undefeated prospects on FS1, Ramirez toppled “Cowboy” Ryan Karl inside of the distance.

8. Casey Kennedy: The New Tachi Palace fights Featherweight Champion after a first round submission win. TPF has always had a soft spot in my heart and has been a breeding ground of talented lighter-weight fighters for years upon years.11

9. Felix Verdejo: In the main event on Friday’s UniMas card, Verdejo remained undefeated with a UD win over Oliver Flores and retained his WBO Latino Lightweight title.

10. Felice Herrig: For some bizarre reason, Alexa Grasso was tentative to pull the trigger and engage a there-for-the-battering Herrig, resulting in a co-main event win for Herrig.

11. Joshua Franco: On Friday night’s Estrella card, Franco improved to 9-0 with a third-round KO.

12. Anthony Njokuani: At Lion Fight 34, Njokuani bettered one of the best American muay thai fighters in Chris Harrington.

13. Chris Eubank Jr.: In a complete joke of a matchup on ITV Pay-Per-View, Eubank TKO’d Renold Quinlan to win the IBO title at 168lbs.

14. Zinedine_Hameur-Lain: A few weeks before his biggest challenge ever at Glory, Hameur-Lain took a win in the first round in the main event of EMPEROR CHOK DEE, man that’s fun to write.

15. Khalil Roundtree: He’s a bad motha-SHUT YO MOUTH!