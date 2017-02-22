1. Lamont Peterson: Is now the WBA (not Super) World welterweight champ and is right there in line to face the winner of Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia coming up next month on CBS to be the WBA welterweight king.

2. Patricky Freire: Got thrust into the main event at the SAP Center and didn’t disappoint, smashing Josh Thomson and taking advantage of the giant opportunity that he fell into.

3. Kevin Aguilar: He was Legacy’s featherweight champ before the merger, and now he’s king of the mountain in LFA, becoming the first LFA Featherweight title.

4. Karl Amoussou: Claimed the vacant Cage Warriors welterweight title with a first-round stoppage of Matt Inman in the main event of Cage Warriors 80.

5. Giorgio Petrosyan: The Doctor added another title belt to his vaunted career collection, defeating Artem Pashporin in the main event of W5 Grand Prix to claim the WF 71kg world title.

6. Johny Hendricks: In a battle of two failed welterweights, it was The Biggggg Rigggggggg getting the best of Hector Lombard in the co-main even of UFC Fight Night in an uninspiring affair.

7. Andrea Lee: KGB is making her mark across multiple promotions, capturing the LFA Women’s Flyweight title while trying to win gold in Invicta, as well.

8. Alexander Stetsurenko: In the co-main of W5 Grand Prix, Stetsurenko retained his 81kg world title with a UD win over Valdimir Idranyi.

9. Hitoshi Tsukakoshi: From the land of the rising sun, Tsukakoshi retained his 67kg championship over Mohan Dragon via the always-impressive head kick KO at Krush 73.

10. Rashid Yusupov: Is collecting some impressive wins on his fight card in his young career, this one over Stephan Puetz, making his corner stop it and advancing to 8-0 in the main event of M-1 Challenge 74.

11. Ilias Bulaid: Is YOUR Enfusion 67kg champion after this weekend’s Enfusion Live action.

12. Jennifer Han: Her opponent came in overweight and thus, Han’s IBF Featherweight title wasn’t on the line, but still did a fine job in taking care of business, putting Gerula on the canvas, and taking home a win in El Paso.

13. Sara McMann: Don’t look now, but that’s three straight wins for the Olympic Silver Medalist, and another crack at Nunes can’t be more than a win away.

14. Thiago Santos: I had been waiting for Jack Marshman to arrive in the UFC for years, and he had a fantastic debut, then Thiago Santos heel kicked him to the future and earned an extra 50k.

15. Adrien Broner: Broner always desperately wants to taken seriously, but then he takes such bullshit fights. And it bit him in the ass, as he narrowly escaped with a split-decision in his hometown. Still, a main-event win on Showtime carries some clout.