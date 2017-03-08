1. Keith Thurman: Now holds half of the world titles at welterweight after a technically brilliant affair put on between he and Danny Garcia.

2. Jo Nattawut: Stays the king of Lion Fight, defending one of his titles, this one being Super Lightweight, over Kengsiam with his unconventional style, this one being knees to the thigh.

3. Gordon Ryan: Another day, and another EBI tournament claimed by Gordon Ryan. Gordon really did go from a relative unknown to becoming an absolute kingpin of submission grappling.

4. Julia Budd: The longtime featherweight competitor faced the legendary Marloes Coenen for Bellator’s inaugural women’s featherweight championship and came out on top.

5. Tony Bellew: In an absolute gutsy affair between the two, David Haye seemed to have hurt his leg pretty badly in the middle rounds, but fought on valiantly, looking for that one big shot, but Bellew kept coming and peppering him until Haye couldn’t wither the storm anymore. A rematch would be fantastic for both men. For Bellew, a chance to show that he is truly the better fighter, and for Haye, a chance to have another crack at 100%.

6. Alondra Garcia: Is your new IBF World Female Junior Flyweight champion after claiming that belt over Naoka Shibata in Jalisco, Mexico.



7. Karl Moore: Dominated Josh Clark (49-45, 50-44, 50-42) in the main event of Cage Warriors 81 to claim the vacant Cage Warriors Light Heavyweight championship.



8. Nathiely Karolina de Jesus: Fight To Win’s first female black belt heavyweight champion following a toe hold submission over Tammy Griego in the main event of F2W Pro 27.



9. Kaito Ozawa: Squeaked by Yun Qi by majority decision to retain his 58kg Krush championship.



10. Alexander Shlemenko: In the main event of M-1 Challenge 74, Storm upended hard-nosed veteran Paul Bradley to tack another win to his already loaded record.



11. Alex Pereira: The Brazilian kickboxing champ put on a highlight-reel performance against the dangerous Israel Adesanya in the main event of Glory Of Heroes 7, earning an enormous win for him and is due for very big things.



12. Sam Eggington: Paulie isn’t near the same boxer he used to be, but his name still carries some cache, and for a fighter like Eggington, trying to climb the rankings, it’s a damned-fine notch in his belt, especially by stopping him.



13. Darren Elkins: Was the highlight of an uneventful UFC 209, pulling off a Hail Mary in the third round and made countless UFC promo videos with his powerful, emotional reaction afterwards.



14. Iuri Alcantara: Pulled off an unbelievable submission over Luke Sanders while he was being buried with strikes.



15. Alistair Overeem: Takes a hell of a set of hands to leave Mark Hunt tasting canvas.