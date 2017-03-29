1. Jorge Linares: In a rematch in front of a rabid, pro-Crolla crowd, Linares proved he is truly the better boxer, retaining his WBA World Lightweight title.



2. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong: Kneed an overmatched Dylan Salvador to a finish, retaining his lightweight championship at Glory 39,

3. Cedric Doumbe: Third time was a charm, as Doumbe finally toppled Yoann Kongolo on his third attempt in the main event of Glory 39, retaining his welterweight championship.



4. Tonya Evinger: Left no doubt in her rematch with Yana Kunitskaya, getting out of some serious sticky situations in the first round, then finishing her in the second. Still the queen of the mountain at bantamweight in Invicta.



5. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao: Won Glory’s featherweight contender tournament, and looky at that, it just so happens that the title is vacant.



6. Livia Renata Souza: Cemented her reputation as not only one of the most fun and violent female fighters, but fighters, period. Smashed atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki in 101 seconds.

7. Jason Quigley: In a much-appreciated weeknight FS1 card, Quigley claimed the NABF Middleweight strap after a main event win over veteran journeyman Glen Tapia.



8. Roberto Sanchez: LFA is pumping out events at a ridiculous pace, and thus, have a lot of fighters making a name for themselves. Sanchez is one, now at 6-0 after a main event submission over Klayton Mai.



9. Jack Arnfield: In a fight, that Nolan and myself picked Arnfield to lose, despite being the favorite and champion, he came out the victory of Brian Rose in England.



10. Randy Caballero: In the co-main on Thursday’s FS1 card, Caballero improved to 24-0 and is back on the hunt for another world title.



11. Marouan Tautouh/Nikola Cimesa: The next two tournament qualifiers in Kunlun Fight’s mythological-level 70kg tournament.



12. Jordan Watson: Defended his Yokkao 70kg gold with a UD win over Sorgraw Petchyindee in the main event of Yokkao 23 from England.



13. Jamal Ben Saddik: In a heavyweight battle in the main card of Glory 39, Saddik defeated Guto Inocente, and has now won his last five fights in Glory.



14. Mukhamed Berkhamov: Improved to 11-0 with an armbar win over Sharaf Davlatmurodov in the main event of Absolute Championship Berkut 55.



15. Martin Joseph Ward