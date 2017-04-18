1. Julius Indongo: I’m a sucker for title unifications, and that’s what we had on Saturday, when Indongo unified the IBF and WBA world titles at 140lbs, dominating Ricky Burns in front of his home crowd.

2. Demetrious Johnson: The best MMA fighter in the world added to his illustrious career with another fantastic performance, absolutely dismantling Wilson Reis, and handing him his first career signature loss. He’s clearly a level above everyone else right now and continues to show it.

3. Robert Whittaker: Well I certainly didn’t see THAT coming. Whittaker dominated Jacare Souza, whom I had as the best middleweight in the world before that fight, and made a career-defining win for himself and is proving himself ready for a title shot.

4. Karim Ghajji: gadjetboy got back his Bellator Kickboxing Welterweight championship from Zoltan Laszak that was taken from him in a big upset by Laszak at Bellator KB 3.

5. Casey Hellenberg/Paul Ardila/John Salter/Vagner Rocha/Ethan Crelinsten/Tara White/Elisabeth Clay: Took first place in their respective divisions at the ADCC West Coast Trials to earn a shot at the biggest grappling event in the world.

6. Marcus Buchecha/Rafael Lovato Jr./Roberto Abreu/Bruno Frazatto: Bunched them in here as one, because they all impressed in winning their massive superfights at the ADCC West Coast Trials.

7. Rose Namajunas: Put on an excellent performance over against an excellent opponent and the time might finally be right for Thug Rose to take her shot at Joanna Violence.

8. Eduardo Dantas: In a battle of Bellator Bantamweight champion against former Legacy Fighting Alliance Bantamweight champ, it was Bellator’s stalward in Dantas who took a split-decision over the former LFA champ in Leandro Higo.

9. Gabor Gorbics: It was a razor-thin split-decision, but in undoubtedly the biggest win of his career, Gorbics downed the two-time Glory Featherweight champ, Gabriel Varga.

10. Eddie Cummings: At Fight To Win Pro 31, Cummings won the F2W Featherweight championship from Samir Chantre in the main event.

11. Dmitry Bivol: On ShoBox Friday, Bivol absolutely battered Samuel Clarkson post-to-post and clamed the interim WBA World Light Heavyweight strap.

12. Tatsuya Kawajiri: The Crusher is back on his home soil, where he’s always been a force, and picked up a win in the main event of Rizin over Anthony Birchak.

13. Raufeon Stots: Stots improved to 8-0 and took UFC vet Rob Emerson’s VFC bantamweight championship in the main event of Victory Fighting Championship 56.

14. Myron Dennis: Was victorious in the main event of LFA 9 via split-decision over Danilo Marques.

15. Sullivan Barerra: Notched another win in the main event of HBO Latino’s card.