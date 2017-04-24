1. Patricio Freire: In the fourth meeting between Pitbull and Daniel Straus, it was Freire who earned his third victory over Straus, and with it, became a two-time Bellator Featherweight champion.

2. Rodnei Junior/Michael Musumeci/Gianni Grippo/Gabriel Arges/Claudio Calasans/Felipe Pena/Jose Junior/Talita Alencar/Beatriz Mesquita/Nathiely de Jesus: Your 2017 UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Champions.

3. Yoshiki Takei: Won the K-1 Super Bantamweight tournament, netting three wins with two finishes.

4. Marlon Tapales: In what was a super-close bout, Tapales closed out Shohei Omori in the eleventh round to return the WBO World Bantamweight Championship to his waist.

5. Shawn Porter: Showtime Shawn finished Andre Berto in the main event of a big Showtime Championship Boxing event, and a Thurman rematch appears on the horizon.

6. Oscar Valdez: This wasn’t worth $59.99 to watch, but, at any rate, it was a Pay-Per-View main event and Valdez knocked down Miguel Marriaga in the tenth round, en route to defending his WBO Featherweight title.



7. Kaew Fairtex: Weerasakreck successfully defended his K-1 Super Lightweight title against the dangerous Hideaki Yamazaki at K-1’s Super Bantamweight tournament.



8. Avtandil Khurtsidze: Handed Tommy Langford his first career loss, and did so in violent fashion, landing an unreal left hook that KO’d Langford standing and winning the interim WBO World Middleweight Championship, making a huge name for himself, and a date with Billie Joe Saunders.



9. Amanda Serrano: Became a world champion in her fifth weight class with an eighth-round TKO over Dahiana Santana on the Berto-Porter undercard.



10. Cub Swanson: Artem Lobov proved a tougher-than-expected opponent, but took care of business against him in the main event, landing a wide UD win.



11. Artem Pashporin: Won Kunlun Fight 60’s Group 7 tournament, advancing in their 70kg tournament.



12. Al Iaquinta: Say what you want about Diego Sanchez, but he’s, if nothing else, a tough customer, and takes a lot to put him down, but Raging Al ran right through Sanchez like shit through a goose, making exceptionally quick work out of him.



13. Kazuto Ioka: Defeated 65-fight Thai veteran Noknoi Sitthiprasert by UD to retain his WBA World Flyweight title in Osaka, Sunday.



14. Mike Perry: Jake Ellenberger’s expiration date is past its expiration date, but still, Perry delivered one of the nastiest KOs I’ve ever seen, and did it with a short elbow. Ellenberger might still be lying there.



t15. Jessie Magdaleno: Defended his WBO World title against Adelison Dos Santos, but there are plenty of tough bouts ahead.



t15. Andris Brunovskis: In the main event of Fight To Win Pro 32 in Cleveland, Brunovskis kneebarred John Combs and earned himself a $3,000 MusclePharm sponsorship in the process.