1. Anthony Joshua: In an absolute classic, Joshua survived a knock-down, drag-out affair and dethroned Wladimir Klitschko, after TKOing him in the eleventh round in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. All hail the new king of the heavyweights.

2. Donnie Nietes: The longtime junior flyweight king won his first flyweight world championship, and third-division world championship with a UD over Komgrich Nantapech in the Philippines.

3. Simon Marcus: It wouldn’t be a Marcus-Wilnis fight without some sort of controversy, and another split-decision will do it. Nevertheless, Marcus is now a two-time Glory Middleweight champion, and no doubt, a fourth bout between he and Wilnis is approaching.

4. Luke Campbell: Is now the #1 contender to Jorge Linares and his WBA World Lightweight championship after dispatching former interim WBA World Lightweight champion Darleys Perez.

5. Scott Quigg: Won his second fight since moving up to featherweight, this one on the co-main of the Joshua-Klitschko card, and is ready to be a contender in the division.

6. Yousri Belgaroui: Belgaroui won the Glory Middleweight contender’s tournament, dispatching a tough Agron Preteni, and my favorite by far to win, Brazil’s Alex Pereira. Now a date with Simon Marcus awaits.

7. Ibrahim El Boustati: Earned his vengeance over Filip Verlinden by besting him, this time by unanimous decision, and this one won’t be overturned.

8. Claudio Marrero: Yikes. Marrero flattened Carlos Zambrano in the first round of their Fox Sports 1 main event Saturday night, claiming Zambrano’s interim WBA World featherweight strap for his troubles.

9. Kubrat Pulev: Retained his WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight title with a decision win over Kevin Johnson, and is beyond due for a world title fight.

10. Caio Terra: In a fantastic headliner for a Fight To Win event, Terra was victorious over Jeff Curran by armbar.

11. Saenchai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym: The legend, Saenchai, headlined Phoenix Fighting Championship’s second muay thai event, and claimed their inaugaral featherweight championship by best Azize Hlali to add to his vast trophy case.

12. Paul Banasiak: Since the main event of Lion Fight 36 was thrown together at the last-minute, this was the de-facto main event, and Banasiak was victorious over Brett Hlavacek in the co-main.

13. Tyson Nam: At the literal buzzer, with one second left, Nam headkicked Ali Bagautinov in the main event of Fight Nights Global.

14. Antonina Shevchenko: Took home Phoenix Fighting Championship inaugaral gold as well as defended her WMC Championship, as well, at Phoenix 2, defeating Isa Tidblad.

15. Isaque Bahiense/Felipe Pena: The Under and Over 180lb one-night tournament champions of the 2017 Marianas Open in Guam.