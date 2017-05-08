1. Saul Alvarez: “The Heart of Mexico” absolutely dominated JCC Jr., and more importantly, WE’RE GETTING CANELO-GGG!!

2. Robinson Castellanos: Certainly didn’t see THAT coming. Castellanos battered Yuriorkis Gamboa to a stoppage in Golden Boy’s ESPN2 main event, handing Gamboa his second career loss.

3. Jesus M. Rojas: Won back the title he lost on the scale, handing Abraham Lopez his first loss, and bringing back his NABA Featherweight title.

4. Joseph Diaz: Super-prospect Diaz put on a boxing clinic against Manuel Avila on the Canelo-Chavez PPV main card.

5. Argenis Mendez: On Tuesday’s FS1 main event, Mendez upsetted busted prospect Ivan Redkach by split-decision.

6. Joseph Parker: It wasn’t as easy as I predicted, but nonetheless, Parker retained his WBO World Heavyweight title by decision in his native New Zealand.

7. Lucas Matthysse: There he is! Welcome back, you beautiful, granite-fisted son of a bitch.

8. Daniel Gallemore: In the main event of Victory Fighting Championship 57 on Fight Pass, Gallemore earned his seventh win, all by finishes, and defended his VFC Heavyweight championship.

9. Catalin Morosanu: Was incredibly outsized by Poland’s Lukasz Krupadziorow in the main event of SuperKombat’s latest World Grand Prix event in Madrid.

10. Regian Eersel: Won Mix Fight Gala’s 21 95kg tournament, both by brutal body shot TKOs.

11. Eva Wahlstrom: That’s the 20th win for the undefeated Finnish Junior Lightweight champion, pitching a wide UD in her native Finland.

12. Matthew Frincu: It took under a hundred seconds for Frincu to take care of Maicon Mendonca in the main event of LFA 11 on AXS.

13. David Lemieux: It didn’t end as violently or brutally as most of us predicted, but Lemieux still earned a win over Marcos Reyes in the Canelo-Chavez co-main event.

14. Ivan Shtyrkov: The Russian is now 10-0 with wins over Philip De Fries, Bigfoot Silva, Ricco Rodriguez, and Jeff Monson amongst others, and is someone to keep an eye on.

15. Vladimir Moravcik: In the Enfusion Live 80kg title bout, Moravcik walked away with the win on points.