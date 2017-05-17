

1. Stipe Miocic: And STILL your UFC Heavyweight Champion, avenging his previous loss and pounding Junior dos Santos into dust in the main event of UFC 211.

2. Frankie Edgar: When was the last time Edgar was a favorite over his opponent by the MMA universe? Penn III? People doubt Edgar, like they always do, and once again, he came up the winner, outclassing Yair Rodriguez badly.

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Joanna Champion retained her crown after a pathetic effort from Jessica Andrade.

4. Guadalupe Martinez Guzman: In a MAJOR upset, Guzman handed Zulina Munoz, one of the best female boxers in the world, her first loss in ten years, and in Munoz’s ELEVENTH title defense of her WBC World Junior Bantamweight championship, won by UD.

5. Khalid Yafai: Defended his WBA World Junior Featherweight crown in the main event in Birmingham, knocking down Suguru Muranaka in the second en route to a UD.

6. Demian Maia: FINALLY a welterweight title shot seems on the verge for Maia, who was able to tie Jorge Masvidal in knots long enough to take the decision and a title opportunity.

7. Jake Shields: Upset the trash-talking Dillon Danis in the main event of Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground 4.

8. Gordon Ryan: The grappling king continued his reign, armbarring Eliot Kelly in Fight To Win Pro 34’s main event.

9. Arbi Agujev: In the main event of Absolute Championship Berkut 60, it took just twenty-one seconds for Agujev to KO the UK’s Andy DeVent with knees and fists.

10. Yodsanklai Fairtex/Zhang Dezheng: Your newest two qualifiers for Kunlun Fight’s magical 70kg tournament due to kick off in 2057.

11. Jessica Chavez: And still your WBC Female Flyweight champion, and still one of the best female boxers in the world.

12. Tony Lopez: The longtime KOTC Heavyweight kingpin added to his collection of indie title belts, winning the Alaska Fighting Championship heavyweight title with a submission win over Mika Faavale Wednesday on Fight Pass.

13. Josh Warrington: In what I described last weekend as a perfect gatekeeper vs. prospect matchup, it proved to be just that, as Martinez gave Warrington every last thing he could handle, and Warrington escaped with a majority decision in the main event in Leeds.

14. Matt Bessette: Forced a doctor stoppage over late-replacement Rey Trujillo in the main event of CES MMA 44 on AXS, Friday night.

15. Sam Eggington: the EBU and WBC International Welterweight champion after an upset win over Ceferino Rodriguez.