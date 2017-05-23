1. Terence Crawford: Bud put an absolute wallup on gold-medalist Felix Diaz until he and his corner had enough, and solidified himself as the best active boxer in the world (non-Lomachenko division).

2. Gervonta Davis: It was a short night for Davis, finishing Liam Walsh inside of three rounds to defend his IBF Junior Lightweight championship in London on the Showtime card.

3. Rory MacDonald: Put on an utterly dominant performance on the ground against the completely helpless Paul Daley, and leaving no doubt in the dream matchup.

4. Gary Russell Jr.: Absolutely battered an overmatched Oscar Escandon from post-to-post to retain his world title and hopefully a bigger opponent in the future.

5. Jose Torres: Shorty is now a champion at flyweight and bantamweight for Titan Fighting Championship, and should the UFC, who DESPERATELY need new talent in those two divisions, should be on the phone with him asap.

6. Ken Shiro: In just his ninth professional bout, Shiro snuck by Ganigan Lopez by two points (total) on the scorecards to become a world champion, winning the WBC World Junior Flyweight championship.

7. D’Angelo Marshall: Won the Glory Heavyweight Contender’s tournament after getting by Mohamed Abdallah and Braddock Silva in the finals.

8. Robin van Roosmalen: Wouldn’t be a RVR title fight without some judging controversy, and this was no different, as he reclaimed the Glory Featherweight title he lost on the scales with a controversial decision over Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 at Glory 41.

9. Daigo Higa: On the top of the card with Shiro and N’Jikam’s world title wins, Higa claimed the WBC World Flyweight championship that was vacated, with a sixth-round TKO over veteran Juan Hernandez Navarrete.

10. Derrick Krantz: The former Legacy Fighting Championship welterweight champion claimed the inaugural LFA welterweight strap with a TKO over ben Neumann at LFA 12.

11. Linton Vassell: Jimmy Smith was just hammering Liam McGeary’s takedown defense and pondered how he’d even come close to faring against guys like Phil Davis and Ryan Bader, and Vassell, who’s not close to the wrestlers they are, just manhandled him en route to handing McGeary his first finish.

12. David Benavidez: Took care of business in Saturday’s forgotten card on FS1, headlining and smashing through Rogelio Medina to earn himself a WBC title shot.

13. Kurt Holobaugh: Is the Titan Fighting Championship Lightweight champ after TKOing JZ Cavalcante in the championship rounds at Titan 44.

14. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz: In just her second Invicta event, Niedzwiedz main-evented Invicta 23 and put away Invicta veteran Vanessa Porto.

15. Viktor Nemkov: Dispatched UFC vet Ronny Markes in the main event of M-1 Challenge 77.