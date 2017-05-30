1. Errol Spence Jr.: AAAAAAAND NEWWWWW!! Spence has arrived and the hype was worth it. He joined GGG as the only other man to defeat (and stop) Kell Brook, to become the IBF World Welterweight champion.

2. Alexander Gustafsson: I thought Gus had lost his fastball, and even picked Glover over him to make some cash, but the Swede is better than ever, and I can’t wait to see what he can do on a bigger stage.

3. Ben Askren: Ran right through Agilan Thani, handing him his first career loss, retaining his OneFC welterweight championship, and doing it like shit through a goose.

4. George Groves: And on his fourth attempt, George Groves is finally a world champion. This time, it was over Fedor Chudinov to net WBA Super Middleweight gold.

5. Volkan Oezdemir: Well, then! That’s one way to put your name near the front of the list for new, desperately needed, LHW contenders, is with a fourteen-second KO in the co-main event.

6. Mamed Khalidov: FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, MAMED, CAN WE PLEASE SEE YOU IN A MAJOR NORTH AMERICAN PROMOTION, PLEASE AND THANK YOU! Seriously, I’ve been tooting his horn for half a decade, he’s beyond due for a step up, but he’s loyal to KSW, and I can’t really blame him if he’s taken care of and happy.

7. Shintaro Ishiwatari: Defended his King of Pancrase Title in the main event of Pancrase 287 in the main event against Bellator vet Rafael Silva.

8. Angela Lee: The OneFC star that they’re pushing through the roof defended her title and is poised to be a huge star.

9. Rikui Anpo: Claimed the vacant Krush 60kg world title with a UD win over Pettas Leona in the main event of Krush 76.

10. Garry Tonon: Any time a man can make Shinya Aoki tap out, I consider it a personal favor. Thank you, Garry.

11. Michael Conlan: The Irish Olympic bronze medalist headlined his first card, and stopped Alfredo Chanez in the third round on UniMas.

12. Diego Brandao: It took just 39 seconds for the former UFC vet to KO Vener Galiev in the main event of Fight Nights Global 67 on Thursday.

13. Hiroshige Tanaka: A fourteen-second KO of Hatsu Hioki? Yep, that’s a way to get your name out there and become a contender.

14. Peter Sobotta: Ben Saunders usually swings, kicks, and goes down either as the victor or the loser. In this case, Sobotta got the best of him, and pulled out a stunning win.

15. Ryan Ford: After toiling in Canadian MMA purgatory, Ford decided to embark on a true professional boxing career, and has shown that it is possible to carve your own career away from the MMA bubble. In this case, Ford defeated veteran Robert Berridge in Singapore to improve to 12-0.