1. Max Holloway: I certainly didn’t see that coming. Holloway absorbed some Aldo punishment, rebounded, and became the featherweight champion on an amazing run he’s been on.

2. Adonis Stevenson: Took care of business with Andrzej Fonfara like I thought he would and left no doubt to his light heavyweight crown.

3. Bruno da Silva Malfacine/Michael Musumeci/Rubens Charles Maciel/Lucas Lepri/Gabriel Arges de Sousa/Andre Galvao/Nicholas de Barcellos Meregali/Erberth Mesquita/Marcus Almeida/Rikako Yuasa/Ana Talita de Oliveira Alencar/Emilie Maxine Thylin/Luiza Moura/Ana Veira Srour/Nathiely Karoline Melo de Jesus/Claudia Fernanda Onofre V. Doval/Tayane Porfirio: Your 2017 IBJJF World champions. Bonus points for Buchecha and Porfirio for winning their Open classes, as well.

4. Claudia Gadelha: Well goddamn, THAT was abrupt. Made incredibly short work of Karolina Kowalkiewicz, but she was a hell of an uphill climb to get another shot at Joanna Violence after two losses to her, already.

5. Ana Laura Esteche: Won the rubber match with Adela Celeste del Carmen Peralta and is the holder of three world titles in the junior welterweight division.

6. Eleider Alvarez: Passed his biggest test to date with a MD win over former world champion Jean Pascal. A world title shot has to be right around the corner.

7. Alexander Shlemenko: Absolutely trucked Brandon Halsey in an embarrassing performance that made him tap from strikes in the main event of Fight Nights Global.

8. Chayaphon Moonsri: Improved his record to a staggering 47-0 with a win over Omari Kimweri to defend his WBC World Minimumweight championship.

9. Sergey Pavlovich: In a slogfest of a title fight main event, Pavlovich remained undefeated with a heavyweight title decision win over Mikhail Mokhnatkin in the main event of a star-studded Fight Nights Global 68.

10. Raphael Assuncao: It’s Assuncao, so you knew there was going to be some split-decision weirdness, and indeed there was. It was close, but he edged Marlon Moraes in his UFC debut.

11. Nathaniel Wood: Claimed the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight championship with a first round KO over Marko Kovacevic.

12. Vitor Belfort: Kicked off the UFC’s Legends League with a close-fought decision over Nate Marqu..excuse me, I’m being handed something. Oh, apparently this was on an actual PPV card.

13. Curtis Millender: In yet another lackluster LFA card, Millender took a main event win over Kevin Holland at LFA 13.

14. Yancy Medeiros: Finishing Erick Silva may not have meant as much as it did, but it still carries weight, and he’s due for a step up.

15. Paulo Borrachinha: This is a dude on the watch. Stayed undefeated with a mauling over a tough guy in Oluwale Bamgbose.