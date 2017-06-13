1. Cedric Doumbe: Doumbe is the present and future of welterweight kickboxing, definitively slaying Nieky Holzen for the final time and is alone at the top of the mountain.

2. Ryan Burnett: At 25, Burnett is a world champion after a wide UD over Lee Haskins…after a judge mistakenly got the fighters mixed up and was subsequently banned from judging.

3. Mark Hunt: I thought Lewis would put out the semi-retired Mark Hunt, but alas, it was Hunt who outshot the Black Beast and waited him out until he was dead-to-rights and waiting to crumble.

4. Regis Prograis: Put one hell of a shellacking on previously-undefeated Joel Diaz Jr. in the ShoBox main event, putting him on the canvas four times en route to a dominant second-round TKO.

5. Cecilia Braekhus: The possible P4P queen continued to roll on, defended four world titles and is the unquestioned best, possibly ever, female welterweight.

6. Ben Nguyen: Ben Ten made incredibly short work of world title contender Tim Elliott, putting the TUF winner, who went the distance with DJ, to tapsville in less than a minute.

7. Dan Hooker: Ross Pearson is still a tough motherfucker, and Hooker absolutely uncorked a nasty knee and turned his lights off on the main card of Fight Night.

8. Christian Baya: Won Glory’s lightweight contender tournament, grinding out split decisions over Anatoly Moiseev and Massaro Glunder.

9. Seo Hee Ham: Got a raw deal from the UFC, but went back to Asia and claimed the RoadFC atomweight championship and didn’t even get eye-fishooked for her troubles!

10. Derek Brunson: Dan Kelly couldn’t pull another upset out of his judo-throwin’ backside, and Brunson put him down quickly and brutally.

11. Amanda Lino: Is the inagural EFC women’s flyweight champion after an armbar over Jacqualine Trosee in the main event of EFC 60 in South Africa.

12. Sergii Kuliaba/Yohann Drai: The latest two entries to Kunlun Fight’s SUPER MEGA HUGE 70kg tournament happening in 2049.

13. Leonardo Nogueira: In the main event of the latest beloved Fight To Win show, Nogueira decisioned Ricardo Abreu.

14. Rafael Fiziev: Advanced to RoadFC’s $1 million tournament with a TKO win over Seung Yeon Kim.

15. Buakaw Banchamek: In the main event of Kunlun Fight 62, Buakaw took out Chinese prospect Kong Lingfeng.