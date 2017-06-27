1. Douglas Lima: The Bellator kingpin put on a masterful performance against Lorenz Larkin. If he can put on the same performance against Rory MacDonald, he’s may be the best welterweight in the world.

2. Benson Henderson: For Bendo, who is a part-time grappler, this is a gigantic feather in his cap defeating one of the best in the world in AJ Agazarm in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 37.

3. Ryan Bader: In a snoozer with a few seconds of fun wrestling exchanges, it was Bader that came out on top, somehow, maybe for his brief takedowns, over Phil Davis, and unfortunately, a trilogy might be on the horizon.

4. Matt Mitrione: No, Fedor isn’t what he used to be, but a double knockdown was an awesome visual, and Meathead pouncing on it quicker is worthy of a spot of beating the best ever.

5. Oskar Piechota: It took just 32 seconds for Piechota TKO’d Jason Radcliffe for the vacant middleweight championship at Cage Warriors 85.

6. Beatriz Mesquita: The grappling ace won Grappling Pro Championships’s women’s bantamweight tournament, defeating frequent competitor Talita Alencar in the final.

7. Kevin Lee: Was it an early stoppage? Yes. Was Chiesa going to go out? Yes. Let’s be real, as much as Mav said he had Lee right where he wanted him, that was deep, tight, and Chiesa’s arms were about to go into fencing position very soon.

8. Tim Boetsch: The big ol’ barbarian delivered a head kick to a clearly checked-out Johny Hendricks, and may have signaled the end of the Bigg Rigggggg era in the UFC.

9. Roberto Sanchez: In the third round, got an armbar victory over Jerome Rivera to claim the inaugural LFA Flyweight Championship.

10. Eryk Anders: Is the inaugural LFA middleweight champion, improving to 7-0 and at only his third professional year, has lots ahead of him.

11. Zach Freeman: Derailed uber-prospect Aaron Pico’s debut and probably caused a lamp to fly against the wall in the Bellator office.

12. Eddie Ramirez: The undefeated welterweight prospect defeated veteran journeyman in the main event of a much-appreciated weekday FS1 card.

13. Heather Hardy: On the opposite spectrum of Aaron Pico, The Heat made a successful MMA debut from a decorated boxing career.

14. Dominick Reyes: Made his UFC debut with his fourth-straight first-round finish. Reyes is going to be a problem in the bereft UFC Light Heavyweight division.

15. Felice Herrig