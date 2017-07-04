1. Aung La N Sang: In a big upset, handed Vitaly Bigdash his first career loss and claimed the OneFC middleweight championship.

2. Robert Easter Jr.: Defended his IBF World lightweight crown against a tough, cagey veteran in Denis Shafikov, unfortunately it was on Bounce, so many of us missed it.

3. Jon Fitch: Fitch needed something to keep him as a top fighter, and the revampted Professional Fighters League, nee WSOF, gave him that opportunity and he took it, choking Brian Foster into submission in a prime-slotted, convenient rain-delay in a race.

4. Ali Bagautinov: Submitted Pedro Nobre in the main event of Fight Nights Global latest offering.

5. Richard Odoms: Is the inaugural LFA heavyweight champion after a fifth-round kimura of Jared Vanderaa.

6. Jerwin Ancajas: It was a glaring mismatch, but Ancajas is still the IBF World Junior Bantamweight champ after a body killshot of Teiru Kinoshita.

7. Caio Terra: Good night for Caio. Not only did he armbar Kristian Woodmansee in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 38, he also won submission of the night and a $3,000 MusclePharm sponsorship. Not too shabby.

8. David Toussaint: Made a worldwide name for himself, despite being the betting favorite over Shane Mosley Jr. with a win that was far more lopsided than the score indicated.

9. Oscar Negrete: Claimed the vacant NABF Bantamweight title in the main event of ESPN2’s Friday offering.

10. Julian Williams: In Bounce’s co-main, Williams put Joshua Conley on the canvas before finishing him off in the seventh round.

11. Karol Celinski: In the main event of Absolute Championship Berkut’s latest offering, Celinski defeated the BJJ legend, Vinny Magalhaes, by decision.

12. Chris Harris: Defeated Cortez Coleman by shutout UD in the co-main of LFA 15.

13. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong: It was a quiet week for kickboxing and muay thai, but Sitthichai propped up a WLF card, and took care of business, as he is wont to do, against Hassan Toy.

14. Diego De La Hoya: Here’s where I’ll give the kid some credit. He’s a WBC titleholder, not even world, but he wants to be a fighting champion, even if that means venturing away from his safety blanket and main eventing a card in Argentina against an Argentinian fighter. He won, is still Youth champ, and he earned my respect.

15. Jeff Horn: Listen, he gets a spot for keeping it close and making it a close call, but he didn’t win that fight, and that was a bullshit decision.