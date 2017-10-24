1. Albert Machado: All it takes is one punch in the fight game, and Machado utilized it to pull a huge upset over Jezreel Corrales in the main event of Saturday’s HBO card to hand Corrales his first stoppage loss due to a nasty left.

2. Daigo Higa: The cement-handed flyweight retained his WBC championship in Japan Sunday with his fourteenth win and fourteenth knockout.

3. Murat Gassiev: Flattened Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in three rounds to both retain his IBF Cruiserweight title and earn a date with Yunier Dorticos in the semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series.

4. Ryan Burnett: Unified the IBF and WBA bantamweight championships in Belfast with a UD win over Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

5. Darren Till: In a career-making performance, Till pantsed Donald Cerrone in the main event in their Fight Night event in Poland, battering him until he was huddled.

6. Cecilia Braekhus: Despite Mikaela Lauren’s bluster about her power and weigh-in kissing shenanigans, it was the First Lady that TKO’d Lauren to stand tall with her four world title belts.

7. Ryoto Murata: Righted the robbery of his first bout with Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam that got two judges suspended and didn’t let it go to the scorecards, stopping N’Dam and earning the WBA middleweight championship.

8. Garry Tonon: All the man does is win Eddie Bravo Invitational tournaments. Bumped down a little due to the last-minute dropouts, but still mighty impressive.

9. Gianni Grippo: Is the new Fight To Win Black Belt NoGi champion after putting on an awesome back-and-forth bout with Justin Rader in Fight To Win Pro 51’s main event.

10. Ken Shiro: That’s two very close, controversial majority decisions in a row, now. One won him the title from Ganigan Lopez, one defended him the WBC Junior Flyweight title against Pedro Guevara.

11. Gegard Mousasi: He paid a heavy price, and I would have absolutely loved to see this go five rounds, but Mousasi slid by Alexander Shlemenko in the Bellator 185 main event. Storm busted him up, but Mousasi did enough to take it in the six eyes of the judges.

12. Gabriel Rosado: The journeyman slugger handed Glen Tapia his fourth-straight loss after starting 23-1 in the main event of Thursday’s Golden Boy on ESPN card.

13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: Got a nice bounceback win in front of a home crowd and stays in the mix at 115lbs.

14. Dakota Cochrane: It was a Friday of controversial main events, and LFA’s submission was Cochrane squeaking by Ciro Rodrigues by split-decision.

15. Joe Joyce: The Olympic silver medalist made his pro debut in the main event of the Indigo at The 02, stopping Ian Lewison, who was coming off a loss to Dillan Whyte, i.e. not a can!

Honorable Mention:

Kristina Williams: Some say Williams is still landing head kicks at will at a woefully unprepared Heather Hardy in her pro debut…

Demetrius Andrade: In the co-main event on HBO, Andrade cruised past Alantez Fox in his middleweight debut.

Neiman Gracie