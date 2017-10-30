1. Anthony Joshua: Carlos Takam was a game opponent, but he didn’t stand much of a chance, and as a late-notice challenger, it was not much of a challenge for AJ.

2. Artem Vakhitov: Ariel Machado didn’t pose much of a threat, as Vakhitov waltzed by him fairly easily to retain his Glory Light Heavyweight championship.

3. Khalid Yafai: I predicted earlier last week that while Sho Ishida would be a world champion, it wouldn’t be yet. That turned out to be right, as Yafai retained his WBA Junior Bantamweight strap in the co-main of Joshua/Takam.

4. Derek Brunson: I figured we weren’t going to see the vintage “Dragon” anymore, but didn’t expect him to get waxed that early and easily by Brunson, who desperately needed this to stay in title contention in the middleweight division.

5. Jurgen Brahmer: Handed Rob Brant his first career loss as he advanced in the World Boxing Super Series via unanimous decision in Germany.

6. Colby Covington: Defeated two-time, two-weight UFC title challenger Demian Maia, and cut a, shall we say, colorful, promo afterwards, setting himself up as a potential welterweight contender to Tyron Woodley.

7. Abdellah Ezbiri: Won the Glory featherweight contender’s tournament, of which it seems like they’ve had about seven straight.

8. Chris Fishgold: Retained his Cage Warriors featherweight strap in the first round, improving to 17-1-1 and has to be due for a phone call sooner than later.

9. Katie Taylor: The Irish gold medalist captured her first of many world titles, winning the WBA Lightweight title.

10. Ricardo Almeida: The UFC vet and grappling champion slapped a heel hook on NoGi champ Michael Alexander in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 52.

11. Alexey Kunchenko: Took just one round for Kunchenko to retain his M-1 gold and improve to 17-0 in the main event of M-1 Challenge 84.

12. Artem Frolov: Claimed the vacant M-1 middleweight title with a five-round UD of UFC vet Caio Magalhaes.

13. Dillian Whyte: Claimed the vacant WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship and may have earned him a shot against Deontay Wilder before an AJ unification bout.

14. Antonio Moran: On Friday’s Telemundo main event, Moran retained his WBC Latino Lightweight championship with a quick and easy KO of Salvador Briseno.

15. John Howard: Doomsday returned to his home stomping grounds in CES, and won again, improving his record there to 6-0. He might be due for one more run in the big leagues after another win or two.