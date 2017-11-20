1. Zolani Tete: Six freaking seconds. That’s all it took for Tete to put Siboniso Gonya out on the canvas, setting a new record for shortest KO in a world title fight. Next up, a unification bout with Ryan Burnett, it would seem.

2. Jerwin Ancajas: It certainly didn’t get the fanfare that Tete’s knockout did on the same card, but Ancajas knocked down Jamie Conlan four times in front of a very hostile crowd and perhaps, ref.

3. Fabricio Werdum: In a battle with lots and lots and lots of strikes, Werdum, the former UFC Heavyweight champ, stood down up-and-comer Marcin Tybura in the main event of Saturday’s (or Sunday’s) Fight Night card.

4. Jose Torres: Shorty Torres advanced to 6-0 after a fantastic fight with a very game Gleidson DeJesus that went into the championship round before a RNC took it for the super-prospect. That phone call should be coming any day.

5. Chip Moraza-Pollard: Defended his Lion Fight Cruiserweight title and took home the vacant Muay Thai Grand Prix cruiserweight strap for his troubles in the main event of Lion Fight 39.

6. Jessica Rose-Clark: Took a co-main fight on short notice and defeated Bec Rawlings by the slightest of margains. That’s how you make a name for yourself and “grab the brass ring’ (tm Vincent Kennedy McMahon)

7. Julian Williams: Took a ten-round UD win over Mayweather fighter Ishe Smith in the main event of PBC on Bounce’s card.

8. Noad Lahat: In a cripplingly dismal Bellator card from Israel, Lahat was shuffled into the main event after Patricio Freire had to pull out and took a unanimous decision.

9. Brittney Elkin/Hunter Colvin: Elkin and Colvin claimed Fight To Win Brown Belt NoGi championships, as F2W expands their championships.

10. Greg Rebello: In the first round of the main event of CES MMA 47 on AXS, Rebello TKO’d Derrick Brown in 82 seconds. The CES veteran has been both in Bellator and on Dana White’s Contender Series and isn’t far from working his way back to the bigs.

11. Nik Lentz: As we predicted, sometimes when styles make fights, styles can also derail fights. In this case, Lentz’s grinding style was enough to wrap up Will Brooks and roll him enough to get a submission win.

12. Alvin Robinson: The old-school UFC veteran defeated Nick Marr in the black-belt main event of Fight To Win Pro 55.

13. Anthony Dirrell: Took a technical decision after an accidental headbutt in the main event of Friday’s FS1 card, but it was razor-thin in a fight that should haven’t have been.

14. Arbi Agujev: ACB went to Austria this weekend, and it was Agujev picking up the main event win by MD over Adam Townsend.

15. Max Ornelas: Took a main event win to remain undefeated over Nick Otieno on BeIn Sports.