1. Seo Hee Ham: Needless to say, the women’s atomweight division doesn’t always produce a lot of thunderous knockouts, but Ham showed some lightning and thunder in his hands, landing some beautiful counters including one that floored Invicta veteran Jinh Yu Frey and retained her gold.

2. Roberto Soldic: Is the new KSW welterweight champion after champ Borys Mankowski lost it on the stool after the third round.

3. Abdul Aziz Abdulvakhabov: Retained his ACB Lightweight strap with a SD over former OneFC lightweight champion Eduard Vartanyan for the second time.

4. Albert Duraev: Is now a two-division champion in ACB, taking the middleweight title after moving up from welterweight and a title there.

5. Takahiro Ashida: In the main event of Deep 81 Impact, Ashida squeaked by Hiroto Uesaka by split-decision to win his featherweight championship.

6. Saenchai PK Saenchai Muaythaigym: That’s 33 in a row for the muay thai phenom, taking out Abdou Haddad at Thai Fight.

7. Rose Volante: Knocked down Brenda Carabajal in the first round, and it was essentially, because she won the vacant WBO Female Lightweight championship. As with all female lightweights, a crushing at the hands of either Delfine Persoon or Katie Taylor awaits.

8. Saiyok Pumphanmuang Windy Sport/Chanajon PK Saenchai Muaythaigym: Thai Fight 72.5kg finalists.

9. Saensatharn PK Saenchai Muaythaigym/Mohamed Houmer: Thai Fight 70kg finalists.

10. Yusup Raisov: The new ACB interim featherweight champion after a second-round submission over Alexander Peduson.

Honorable Mention:

Tomasz Oświeciński: The 45-year old Polish actor made his MMA debut for KSW and TKO’d “Popek Mosnter” Pawel Mikolajuw in the second round at KSW 41.