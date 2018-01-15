1. Jeremy Stephens: In his 26th UFC fight, Lil Heathen came in as an underdog against Korean Superboy, but delivered some thunderous shots, including a grounded strike that was one of the hardest punches I’ve ever seen.

2. Claressa Shields: The greatest American Olympic boxer ever, battered the hell out of a very game Tori Nelson, all credit to Nelson for staying up and swinging to the bell, but Shields handed Nelson her first loss, and made her first title defense of her two world titles.

3. Jose Carlos/Joao Miyao/Paulo Miyao/Flavio Vianna/Charles Negromonte/Helton Silva/Igor Silva/Amanda Monteiro/Charlotte Baumgarten/Samantha Cook: Your 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam gold medalists.

4. Darren Elkins: Against all odds, Elkin just keeps fucking winning. That’s five in a row, his latest edition being a submission over Michael Johnson in a fight I absolute foolishly bet against him on.

5. Curtis Millender: Millender is a monster. He’s been running through opponents, and this time, KO’d Nick Barnes with a headkick, and a welterweight title fight for LFA has to be on the horizon.

6. Vagner Rocha: In the main event of Fight To Win Pro 58, it was a close one, as Rocha came out the benefittor of a split-decision against Dustin Akbari.

7. Kamaru Usman: Put on a dominant performance over Emil Weber Meek, then made a dynamite callout of Colby Covington.

8. Sarah Kaufman: Made a successful return to Invicta, outpointing Pannie Kianzad in the main event of Saturday’s Invicta 27.

9. Vanessa Porto: Stays in the flyweight mix in Invicta with a first-round submission in the co-main event of Invicta 27.

10. Yusup Umarov: It took just 16 seconds in the main event of ACB 78, Umarov knocked out Rander Junio.

11. Eddy Nait-Slimani: Defeated Brit Charlie Peters in the main event of Nuit Des Gladiateurs 9 in France.

12. Magomed Raisov: The up-and-comer had his biggest win and one that might put him on the map, flattening Pat Healy in the first round in the ACB 78 co-main event.

13. Jesse Angel Hernandez: Rallied from a second-round knockdown to claim a split-decision win in the co-main event of Friday’s ShoBox card.

14. Loma Lookboonmee: The 21-year old muay thai veteran of hundreds of fights made a successful MMA debut at Invicta 27, dominating AKA’s Melissa Wang.

15. Pat Healy: One of the toughest and most hard-nosed veteran journeyman of all-time hangs up his gloves after an enormous 59-fight career. He’s been everywhere and fought everyone and I wish him the happiest retirement.