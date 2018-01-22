1. Stipe Miocic: Could very well be the best heavyweight of all-time. Absolutely put on a clinic of gameplanning against Francis Ngannou, while never succumbing to his monster hands.

2. Daniel Cormier: Did exactly what some thought he’d do. Absorb Oezdemir, tire him out, then impose his will. Masterful performance.

3. Errol Spence Jr.: Good on Lamont Peterson’s corner, who did what few have the balls to do, which is save their fighter from more damage. Spence was clearly better, dropped Lamont, and conquered a big title challenge with ease.

4. Rory MacDonald: At last, the Red King is a champion, dethroning Douglas Lima for Bellator welterweight gold.

5. Serena Gabrielli/Vanessa English/Amanda Nogueira/Beatriz Mesquita/Danielle Alvarez/Claudia Onofre Doval/Carina Curvelo Santi/Tayane Porfirio/Hiago Sousa/Hiago Silva/Marcio da Costa/Michael Langhi/Isaque Braz/Horlando de Jesus Monteiro/Keenan Cornelius/Manuel Ambrosio/Ricardo Evangelista/Lucas Barbosa: Your 2018 IBJJF European gold medalists. Bonus kudos to Barbosa and Porfirio for winning their openweight classes.

6. JT Torres: A bow and arrow choke later, and he has a submission over Benson Henderson in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 59.

7. Jingnan Xiong: Is the inaugural OneFC Strawweight champion after TKOing Tiffany Teo in the championship rounds.

8. Chael Sonnen: Kicked off the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix by eliminating the biggest underdog in Rampage Jackson. How he was an underdog, I’ll never understand.

9. Thanh Lee: Won the LFA interim featherweight championship and is due up for featherweight champ Kevin Aguilar when he heals up.

10. Rob Font: Only Cody Garbrandt has put on an ass-whipping of that magnitude on Thomas Almeida, and in doing so, set himself up as a potential challenger at bantamweight.

11. Michael Chandler: Put on a dominant display against Goiti Yamauchi, and a shot at the title he lost due to injury might be next.

12. Abdul Razak Alhassan: Welp, after a questionable stoppage last time, Alhassan got his definitive stoppage this time, by absolutely sending Sabah Homasi onto dream street.

13. Gerson Taitingfong Atoigue: Took down the “Big Frog” Jeff Curran by decision in the co-main event of Fight To Win Pro 59.

14. Robert Easter Jr.: Ehhh, questionable decision with his SD over Javier Fortuna, but he kept it close enough that it wasn’t really a robbery. Still, Easter remains the champ and a rematch might be on deck.

15. Islam Makhachev: Flying under the radar so low, he’s buzzing groundhogs.