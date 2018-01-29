1. Oleksandr Usyk: Moved on to the finals of the World Boxing Super Series, as well as unified the WBC and WBO world championships in a tight and spirited bout with Mairis Breidis.. Damn fine week or work.

2. Lucas Matthysse: For the first time in four years, Matthysse is a world champion yet again, and damn is it fun to watch him work, even if the ending was convoluted and strange.

3. Ronaldo Souza: Whatever is in Jacare’s fists contains Derek Brunson’s kryptonite. That’s twice now Jacare has flattened Brunson, spanning across two separate promotions.

4. Jorge Linares: Mercito Gesta opened Linares up a little, but Linares still prevailed and retained his WBA Lightweight crown.

5. Geje Eustaquio: In the main event of OneFC: Global Superheroes, Eustaquio took a UD win over former OneFC flyweight champ Kairat Akhmetov to become the interim flyweight champ.

6. Jordan Pikeur: Still Krush 70kg champion and didn’t wait for the judges to give it to him, finishing Yamauchi by KO in the second round.

7. Ryan Spann: Made a rousing comeback to rally, KOing Alex Nicholson in the first round at LFA 32 to claim the vacant Light Heavyweight crown.

8. Lorenz Larkin: Took out serial-weight-misser Fernando Gonzalez in the main event of Bellator 193.

9. Gregor Gillespie: Continues to be an absolute wrecking ball of a lightweight, demolishing Jordan Rinaldi in the first round to advance to 11-0 with three straight finishes.

10. Paulo Miyao/Joao Rocha: Won titles in their respective matches at ACBJJ 10.

11. Marcos Torregrosa: Was extremely active and nearly locked in a few submissions against Jerry Hallert in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 60, but ultimately had to settle for a UD win.

12. Chingiz Allazov: The K-1 70kg champ took a decision win over Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee in the main event of Thai Boxe Mania 2018.

13. Mirsad Bektic: YIKES! A knockout punch to the solar plexis, good gravy that was nasty looking.

14. Saad Awad: That’s three in a row for the Bellator lightweight, this time taking a UD over JJ Ambrose in the co-main of Bellator 193.

15. Andre Fili: It was a questionable decision to say the least, but a huge win for Fili, the biggest of his career over Dennis Bermudez.