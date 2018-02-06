1. Murat Gassiev: After an epic battle against Yunier Dorticos in the World Boxing Super Series semifinals, Gassiev dropped Dorticos three times in the twelfth round, including knocking him through the ropes for the win.

2. Marat Grigorian: Won a loaded four-man tournament, including an absolutely nasty right hook to Superbon’s jaw in the finals to flatten him.

3. Gilberto Ramirez: And still the WBO Super Middleweight champion after a clubbing win on ESPN’s Top Rank card Saturday.

4. Jerwin Ancajas: Put Israel Gonzalez on his wallet three times en route to defending his IBF Junior Bantamweight title.

5. Lyoto Machida: He’s not dead, yet! Survived a five-round battle with Eryk Anders and gave him his first career loss via split-decision.

6. Senzo Ikeda: For five rounds, Ikeda and Yuya Wakamatsu went to war for the Flyweight King of Pancrase crown, with Ikeda getting the rare and delightful fifth-round KO.

7. Greg Rebello: It took Rebello only 23 seconds to TKO journeyman extraordinaire Travis Wiuff and claim the CES Heavyweight championship.

8. Valentina Shevchenko: Good god. I haven’t seen an ass-kicking like that in some time. Valentina’s face is stained with her opponent’s blood for the love of Christ.

9. Joao Assis: In the main event of Fight To Win Pro, Assis was the victor against Antonio Braga Neto.

10. Yodsanklai Fairtex: In the marquee bout at Wu Lin Feng, Fairtex decisioned Enriko Kehl.

11. Cleber Luciano: In a battle of longtime BJJ stalwarts, Luciano bested Baret Yoshida by decision at Fight To Win Pro.

12. Thomas Mattice: TKO’d Rolando Chinea in the seventh round to move to 11-0 in the co-main event of Friday’s ShoBox card.

13. Akira Okada: Defeat longtime Bellator vet Ricardo Tirloni in the co-main event of Pancrase 293 on UFC Fight Pass.

14. Buakaw Banchamek: The king faced his first competition of 2018, and proceeded to left hook KO Nayanesh Ayman at Kunlun Fight 69.

15. Iuri Alcantara: Jags like myself were calling him stale, washed-up, and regressing, and then he goes out and absolutely annihilates Joe Soto in barely over a minute.