1. Yoel Romero: Could’ve been UFC interim Middleweight champion with just a little over two and a half less pounds. Regardless, he nearly sent Luke Rockhold through the cage with his fists and might be next on deck for Bobby Knuckles.

2. Curtis Blaydes: Mark Hunt isn’t much more than a gatekeeper at this point, but a win over Hunto is still a quality win, and Blaydes is ready to take the next step.

3. Jake Shields: Shields’s grappling career seems top be getting going, claiming a decision win over Kit Dale at Fight To Win 62.

4. Miguel Berchelt: Maxwell Awuku showed up to fight, but he was the third scheduled opponent for Berchelt and wasn’t much of a challenge.

5. Regina Doi/Cody Pfau/Abby Lloyd/Dominique Parrish/Grace Bullen/Kayla Miracle/Mallory Velte/Niauni Hill/Brittany Marshall/Paige Baynes: Your WCWA national champions are given to the female national wrestling champions. The next Sara McMann could be in here. The U.S. needs a better women’s wrestling foothold.

6. Arman Ashimov: In the BRAND NEW M-1 ARENA!!, Ashimov uppercutted his way to the M-1 interim flyweight championship.

7. Jake Matthews: Survived Li Jingliang acting like The Mountain in Game of Thrones and came away with a solid upset win. Fuck Li Jingliang.

8. Israel Adesanya: The Style Bender didn’t disappoint, throwing strikes with surgical precision, landing body shots at will (the most underrated tactic in MMA) and being a desperately-needed shot in the middleweight division.

9. Tai Tuivasa: Beat the ever-loving hell out of Cyril Asker and crumpled him, making himself a player in the UFC heavyweight division? Maybe Blaydes vs. Tuivasa next?

10. Kaito: Shoot Boxing’s show from legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo was headlined with super lightweight kingpin Kaito knocking out Tapron Hades in round four.

11. Tyson Pedro: Whipped out a whicked submission game on the main card of UFC 221, submitting Saparbek Safarov in the opening bout of UFC 221.

12. Jussier Formiga: Much-needed win for da Silva, as he needed to stay a player in the UFC flyweight division. He gained Ben Nguyen’s back and choked him out.

13. Alexander Volkanovski: That’s fourteen wins in a row for Volkanovski, including four in the UFC with his TKO over Jeremy Kennedy. He’s about ready for some main card bouts.

14. Jose Alberto Quinonez: After losing the TUF Latin America final, he’s reeled off four wins in a row.

15. Roy Jones Jr.: Other than his absurd callout of Anderson Silva, that’ll appear to be a career for Roy Jones Jr., and he’s walking away as one of the greatest of all-time. Just no more rapping, please.