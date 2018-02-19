1. George Groves: Saint George moving on, retaining his world title, picking up Chris Eubank’s IBO strap, and awaiting the winner of Callum Smith and Jurgen Brahmer in the WBSS Super Middleweight finals. How great was that 12th round??

2. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong: Aaaaaaand STILL your Glory Lightweight champion after a convincing rout of Christian Baya.

3. Harut Grigorian: It was a little early on the stoppage, but Grigorian is the new Glory welterweight champion, avenging a foe in Murthel Groenhart, who had stopped him twice before. A fourth bout is probably on deck.

4. David Benavidez: Well it certainly wasn’t a repeat of his FOTY bout with Ronald Gavril, as this time he thoroughly dominated him en route to retaining his Super Middleweight strap.

5. Raymundo Beltran: At 36 years old, Raymundo Beltran is finally a world champion, outlasting a grueling bout with Paulus Moses to claim the vacant WBO Lightweight champion.

6. Benjamin Adegbuyi: Took less than four minutes total for Adegbuyi to knee and strike his way through Glory’s Heavyweight tournament.

7. Matt Mitrione: Well, as Jim Ross would say, this was bowling-shoe ugly. Nevertheless, by close majority decision, Mitrione defeated Roy Nelson and advances in Bellator’s Heavyweight Grand Prix.

8. Jon Calestine: In a move probably nobody saw coming, Calestine won the Eddie Bravo Invitational, winning the 16-man featherweight tournament, including an overtime win over Geo Martinez in the final.

9. Craig Jones: Tapped Jake Shields with a heel hook in the main event of Polaris Pro 6 in London.

10. Tenshin Nasukawa: The 19-year old Japanese kickboxing phenom rolled on, although not as easily as usual. Nasukawa defeated Thai fighter Suakim SitSorThorTaew by UD with all three cards having Nasukawa won by two rounds.

11. Benson Henderson: Bendo has been a warrior in the grappling world and taking on all comers, and he’s starting to compile some good Ws, this time defeating AJ Agazarm by decision.

12. Vadim Nemkov: Chopped down former Bellator Light Heavyweight champ Liam McGeary with leg kicks until the big redwood came down.

13. Jose Torres: Shorty defended one of his two current Titan FC titles with a stunning body-head combo, and has far outgrown any stage that is not Bellator or the UFC, but since the UFC broadcasts Titan, they’ll probably have dibs.

14. Danny Garcia: Brandon Rios gave him a hell of a fight, which may have surprised him, but Garcia put an end to it in the ninth round.

15. Hitoshi Tsukakoshi: The Krush 67kg champion is still on top after a second-round TKO of Keita Makihira in the main event of Krush 85.

Honorable Mention:

Albert Tumenov: Tumenov, who should have never been released from the UFC in the first place, defeated fellow former UFC welterweight Nah-Shon Burrell in the main event of ACB 80.

Derrick Lewis

Patricky Freire: TKO’d Derek Campos for the second time, stopping his four-fight winning streak and cementing a four-fight streak of his own.

Gezary Matuda

Devon Alexander