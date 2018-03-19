1. Spencer Lee/Seth Gross/Yianni Diakomihalis/Zain Retherford/Jason Nolf/Vincenzo Joseph/Zahid Valencia/Bo Nickal/Michael Macchiavello/Kyle Snyder: Your 2018 NCAA Division I wrestling champions. Extra credit to Nickal and Penn State for taking home individual and team honors.

2. Alexander Volkov: In Volkov’s first UFC trip to the championship rounds, he turned off Fabricio Werdum and immediately becomes a fresh contender in a heavyweight division that desperately needs it.

3. Jose Carlos Ramirez: Claimed the vacant WBC Junior Welterweight title and now a unification bout against similarly heavy-handed Regis Prograis awaits.

4. Oleksandr Gvozdyk: The Eastern Bloc of Heavier Weighted Boxers ™ continue their assault in the upper-weight divisions. This time it was Gvozdyk improving to 15-0 over Mehdi Amar in the co-main of Top Rank on ESPN, claiming the interim WBO Light Heavyweight title.

5. Ryuya Yamanaka: Made a second successful defense of his WBO World Minimumweight championship with an eighth-round TKO stoppage that you don’t often see from Yamanaka.

6. Carlos Canizales: In a fantastic matchup with Reiya Konishi in Japan on Sunday, Canizales won a relatively tight contest to claim the vacant WBA World Junior Flyweight title.

7. Jan Blachowicz: Avenged his previous loss to Jimi Manuwa with a UD win in London.

8. TJ Laramie: Turned away Joao Luis Nogueira in the fifth and final round in his first defense of his TKO featherweight championship on Fight Pass.

9. Marcos Tinoco: A cross choke put away Jose Llanas in the main event of Fight To Win Pro 66.

10. Roberto Arriaza: Stepped up on short notice to decleat Sammy Valentin in the main event of Friday’s Telemundo card to improve to 16-0.

11. Alassane Sy/Cedrick Peynaud: Winners of Partouche Kickboxing Tour’s one-night 77 and 65kg tournaments, respectively.

12. Antonio Lozada Jr.: Pulled off a huge upset, handing blue-chip lightweight Felix Verdejo his first career pro loss. Some could see it coming, as Verdejo hasn’t looked 100% due to injury, immaturity, or other, but this time Lozada made him pay for it.

13. Tom Duquesnoy: Rebounded after his second career loss over Terrion Ware to get moving towards being a player in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

14. Paul Craig: Threw a Hail Mary triangle choke after being dominated for the majority of the fight and was well on his way to losing a wide UD, but pulled a Silver-over-Chael and got a win with one second remaining in the fight in an intense scene.

15. Danny Henry: It took just 39 seconds for Henry to choke out Dawodu at UFC London, earning the quickest finish of the night.