1. Takeru: The always-wonderful Takeru headlined K-1’s MASSIVE Kfesta show at Sumo Hall on Wednesday, and delivered by assault the innards of Kosuke Komiyama, taking the super featherweight tournament championship.

2. Yoshiki Takei: Retained his K-1 Super Bantamweight title with a right hook over Kenji Kubo in the co-main event of Wednesday’s K-1 Ffesta show.

3. Chingiz Allazov: Allazov remains one of the most underrated fighters in all sports and proved it against Wednesday, with a second-round KO of Hinata to retain his K-1 Super Welterweight championship.

4. Koya Urabe: Champions mostly held sway at K-1’s Kfesta show, but in one instance of a new champion being crowned, it was Urabe who is now the K-1 lightweight champion after toppling Wei Rui.

5. Masaaki Noiri: Champions were throwing knockouts left and right, and Noiri was no exception, flattening Tetsuya Yamato retain his K-1 Super Lightweight title.

6. Bibiano Fernandes: It was damned close, but Bibi stopped Martin Nguyen’s quest to be a three-division champion in OneFC with a split-decision win to retain his bantamweight championship.

7. Hiramoto Ren: In an amazing upset, the 19-year old Ren knocked off a fighter that some have as #1 p4p in the world, Kaew Weerasakreck. Kaew has had some screwy decisions go against him in Japan, but this was as legitimate as they come.

8. Virna Jandiroba: Improved to 13-0 and is the new Invicta strawweight champion after a dismantling of Mizuki Inoue in which one insane judge gave a 49-46 to Inoue in an absolute puzzler.

9. Tyron Zeuge: Defended his non-Super WBA World Super Middleweight Championship over Isaac Ekpo in Hamburg on Saturday.

10. Yuta Kubo: In the rare championship fight that went to a decision, Kubo defended his K-1 welterweight title with a tight UD over Melsik Baghdasaryan.

11. Dillian Whyte: YEESH. Handed Lucas Browne his first loss with an absolutely brutal KO and is the WBC mandatory for Deontay Wilder.

12. Ricky Simon: Defended his RFA bantamweight title in less than a minute over Vinicius Zani, so a call from the big leagues isn’t far off, especially after a win at Dana White’s Contender Series.

13. Nathaniel Wood: Took just 50 seconds for Wood to decleat Luca Iovine for his second defense of his Cage Warriors bantamweight championship.

14. Ibrahim El Bouni: El Bouni got the best of Bogdan Stoica again at WFL and advanced in their Heavyweight tournament quarterfinals.

15. Roel Mannaart: The K-1 Heavyweight division is a shell of itself, but for the new champ, Mannaart, it’s got to be a nice feather in his cap.

Honorable Mention:

Vlad Tuinov: In the main event of ACB Kickboxing 14, it was Tuinov improving to 36-2. Up next for Tuinov? Glory, in May in France.

Lucas Emanuel Fernandez Leone

Tim Credeur

Garry Tonon

Jack Shore