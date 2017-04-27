Glory Middleweight Championship: Jason Wilnis (c) (30-6-1) vs. Simon Marcus (46-3-2)

Luke Irwin: Well here’s what we know: Marcus slipped by in the first fight by SD, and regardless of how you felt about the controversial knockdown in their rematch, Wilnis was outclassing him before it, and after it when Marcus flipped his lid and started fighting emotionally and angrily instead of his game. Add to that, that Wilnis is performing the best in his career, and I’m picking the champ in the rubber match. Wilnis via UD.

Glory Middleweight Contender Tournament Winner: Alex Pereira

Lightweight Bout: Niclas Larsen (45-8-2) vs. Yodkhunpon Sitmonchai (83-22-1)

Luke: Larsen is being built up by Glory, and Sitmonchai has a soft record. Larsen via UD.

Glory Middleweight Contender Tournament: Agron Preteni (21-4-1) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (20-3)

Luke: In a close bout, I think Preteni, with his experience against top-level opponents (two wins over Andrei Stoica amongst others) gets him the win here. Preteni via UD.

Glory Middleweight Contender Tournament: Alex Pereira (34-6) vs. Burim Rama (30-12-1)

Luke: Depending on your opinion of the inconsistent Braddock Silva, Pereira could very well be the best Brazilian kickboxer to come out of the country. Pereira via R2 TKO.