Lightweight Bout: Robinson Castellanos (23-12) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (26-1)

Nolan Howell: Nice to see Gamboa back in the ring less than two months after defeating Rene Alvarado. Gamboa wasn’t particularly impressive last time out and is pretty much starting from scratch in his chase for relevancy here. Castellanos is a good enough fighter to test him from start to finish and could possibly pull this one off if Gamboa proves to be in a decline. The safer bet is Gamoba. Yuriorkis Gamboa by unanimous decision.

WBA-NABA Featherweight Championship: Abraham Lopez (c) (22-0-1) vs. Jesus M. Rojas (24-1-2)

Nolan: Abraham Lopez by unanimous decision.