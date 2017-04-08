WBO World Junior Lightweight Championship: Vasyl Lomachenko (c) (7-1) vs. Jason Sosa (20-1-4)

Nolan Howell: Sosa provides nothing but target practice for Lomachenko here, which is saying something considering Sosa is arguably top five at super featherweight. Lomachenko continues to clear out the division while names continue to develop for an interesting matchup (looking at you, Gervonta Davis). Vasyl Lomachenko by sixth-round TKO.

Luke Irwin: Loma is God-tier right now, and while Sosa is a scrapper, Loma is looking like the best boxer in the world right now. Lomachenko via R7 TKO.

WBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Oleksandr Usyk (c) (11-0) vs. Michael Hunter (12-0)

Nolan: Another showcase for the pinnacle of a division here as Usyk should roll through Hunter while interesting names await him in the wake of Briedis defeating Huck and Bellew defeating Haye. Oleksandr Usyk by fourth-round KO.

Luke: At just eleven pro bouts, Usyk might be the best cruiserweight in the world and looks like he’s only getting better. Usyk via R6 TKO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Oleksandr Gvozdyk (12-0) vs. Yunieski Gonzalez (18-2)

Nolan: It’s the same old story, same old song and dance. Oleksandr Gvozdyk by second-round TKO.

Luke: Gvozdyk via R2 TKO.