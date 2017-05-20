WBC/WBO Junior Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (30-0) vs. Felix Diaz (19-1)

Nolan Howell: This isn’t the most exciting matchup for Crawford, but Diaz isn’t chopped liver either and is much more than a moving target to practice new techniques on like John Molina ended up being for Crawford in his last outing. Crawford is still a cut above and it might not be as flashy this time around, but he should be able to handle Diaz without too much trouble. Terence Crawford by unanimous decision.

NABF/NABO/Vacant WBA International Lightweight Championship: Raymundo Beltran (c) (32-7-1) vs. Jonathan Maicelo (25-2)

Nolan: Beltran is having a bit of a boxing middle age resurgence as of late as he demonstrated punching power previously unseen last time out against Mason Menard. Maicelo won’t roll over so easy, but Beltran looked good last time out. Raymundo Beltran by unanimous decision.