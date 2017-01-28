WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship: Francisco Vargas (c) (23-0-2) vs. Miguel Berchelt (30-1)

Nolan Howell: Berchelt is a bit more unproven than Vargas, but that’s to be expected from a prospect transitioning into the upper echelon of the division. That said, Vargas has been fighting tougher competition and hasn’t shown much of a dent that can be exploited unless he gets too wild in there. Still, that’s his wheelhouse and Vargas will likely take it to Berchelt early. Whether or not he survives will determine how the fight goes obviously, but it’s safer to be on the guy who has been there. Francisco Vargas by sixth-round TKO.

Luke Irwin: Vargas via R8 TKO.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Miguel Roman (56-11) vs. Takashi Miura (30-3-2)

Nolan: Hard to tell which way this one goes, as both are prone to slugging it out. Miura likely has more of a variety to rely on if he doesn’t get baited in, but something tells me the pressure Roman will bring will force him into it. It will be close and brutal and something tells me neither will emerge as much of a loser from this, but take the brawler in a brawl. Mickey Roman by split decision.

Luke: Miura via SD.