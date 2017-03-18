WBA Super/WBC/IBF/IBO World Middleweight Championships: Gennady Golovkin (c) (36-0) vs. Daniel Jacobs (32-1)

Luke Irwin: Credit to Jacobs for stepping up, unlike certain, erhm, certain Mexican redheaded middleweight champions, Jacobs steps up and gets cred, but falls. Golovkin via R6 TKO.

Nolan Howell: Jacobs is solid competition for GGG, but not what we are looking for as boxing fans when we are hoping for the Canelo fight. It is hard to say when GGG will start showing some weaknesses because age can hit like a truck on any given fight. I don’t think it will be here though and this shouldn’t take too long. A matter of when rather than if. Gennady Golovkin by fourth-round TKO.

WBC World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Roman Gonzalez (c) (46-0) vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1)

Luke: Chocolatito needs to be challenged, but a six-rounder thai showcase isn’t it. Gonzalez via R6 TKO.

Nolan: This is a double super flyweight billing for what I assume is setting up Chocolatito vs. Cuadras. I don’t anticipate that being stopped. Roman Gonzalez by eighth-round KO.

Junior Bantamweight Bout: Carlos Cuadras (35-1-1) vs. David Carmona (20-3-5)

Luke: This is pretty clear that HBO is building to a Gonzalez-Cuadras II matchup. Cuadras via UD.

Nolan: Carlos Cuadras by second-round TKO.