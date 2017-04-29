WBA Super World/IBF World/Vacant IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (18-0) vs. Wladimir Klitschko (64-4)

Nolan Howell: Under different circumstances, I would give Klitschko the nod with his style just being too ugly for a somewhat inconsistent fighter like Joshua to handle. However, Klitschko hasn’t fought in a year and a half, has had fights scrapped and moved around multiple times since, and is now 41 years old. This fight feels like a major torch pass and the hype surrounding it makes that storybook ending seem like the more fitting one.

In Klitschko’s previous losses, he tends to get caught early if he does get caught and that can be attributed to his methodical pacing. If Joshua is able to land early and often, it could be a quick night. If he lets Klitschko time him with the telephone pole of a jab and figure out when to clinch as Joshua comes in, it could spell trouble. Joshua has a similar size to Klitschko that could negate that distance fighting Klitschko tends to do.

Joshua tends to get a groove early, take a round or two off, then come back for the finish. Unfortunately for Klitschko, I think the one blitz will be enough. Anthony Joshua by third-round TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Scott Quigg (32-1-2) vs. Viorel Simion (21-1)

Nolan: Simply a showcase for Scott Quigg. Simion hasn’t had any real test aside from Lee Selby. Quigg should have no trouble lapping him here, though a finish may not happen. Scott Quigg by unanimous decision.

Catchweight Bout: Darleys Perez (33-2-2) vs. Luke Campbell (16-1)

Nolan: This is the most competitive fight outside of the main event. Campbell is on the cusp of being a very good talent, while Perez is running the treads thin and has always been more of a guy that provides a fair enough test to good talent. Campbell keeps the ball rolling. Luke Campbell by sixth-round TKO.

Women’s Lightweight Bout: Katie Taylor (4-0) vs. Nina Meinke (5-0)

Nolan: A stiffer test for Taylor here, but ultimately a winnable one. Katie Taylor by unanimous decision.