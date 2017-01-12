Interim Invicta Featherweight Championship: Charmaine Tweet (9-5) vs. Megan Anderson (7-2)

Luke Irwin: These are two very tall, very long women battling it out. Both of these women have great striking skills and some big-time pop. But, I just really, really like how Anderson is fighting lately. It’s almost as if she’s learning to fight in her body. She’s using her length the way it should be used and is really putting all her tools together to good use. Anderson via R4 TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Luke: Kianzad has a pretty record, but most of it was hidden in Europe fighting substandard competition. She doesn’t have a real notable win on her sheet, and Pa’aluhi would be her best. The problem is, however, Pa’aluhi is one of the toughest, strongest, most relentless fighters in the division. I think she grinds her way to a win. Pa’aluhi via UD.

120lb Catchweight Bout: Jodie Esquibel (5-2) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Luke: Robbins is a late-replacement, but she should have a solid size advantage, and Equibel has about reached her ceiling, while Robbins is on the move. Robbins via R2 Submission.

Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (4-0) vs. Sijara Eubanks (2-1)

Luke: Ladd is looking like a prodigy. At 21 years old, and all of her wins by stoppage, she shows an aggressiveness and fearlessness uncommon for that experience level and age. Eubanks is a hard out, and I think takes Ladd to her first decision. Like this matchup a lot. Ladd via UD.

Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (4-2) vs. Jenny Liou (6-4)

Luke: Pretty classic striker vs. grappler matchup, here. Liou can be caught with strikes, while Lee is coming off of a submission loss. However, that loss was to Sarah D’Alelio, who can take a ridiculous amount of punishment. I think she crumbles Liou before she can latch on to anything. Lee via R2 TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: Elizabeth Phillips (5-4) vs. Leah Letson (3-1)

Luke: I trust the more seasoned, experienced veteran with big fight experience on a four-days notice fight. Phillips via UD.

Strawweight Bout: Amy Montenegro (7-2) vs. Celine Haga (10-13)

Luke: On paper, this looks like a gigantic mismatch, but dig a little deeper. Haga started her career ONE AND ELEVEN fighting women in Japan she had no business fighting. Since finding her footing, she’s 9-2, and even more importantly, since coming to the States and joining Jackson-Winkeljohn, she’s 4-0 with four submission victories. Haga is a great story and she’s going to surprise some people. Haga via R2 Submission.

Flyweight Bout: Christine Ferea (0-0) vs. Rachael Ostovich (3-2)

Luke: This is Ferea’s pro MMA debut, but she was undefeated as an amateur and an extensive muay thai background, fighting for Lion Fight among other promotions. Ostovich is a game fighter, but I think Ferea catches her before the final bell. Ferea via R3 TKO.