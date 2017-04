Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

.

25. Welterweight Bout: Jamie Bates (24-6) vs. Richard Abraham (11-4) [Glory 40]

24. Lightweight Bout: Mohammed El-Mir (113-22) vs. Simon Santana (37-12-1) [Glory 40]

23. Lightweight Bout: Antonio Gomez (50-7-2) vs. Josh Jauncey (25-8) [Glory 40]

22. Bantamweight Bout: Jared Papazian (20-12) vs. Terrion Ware (16-5) [California Xtreme Fighting 7]

21. WKN European Middleweight Championship: Matous Kohout (16-4) vs. Jente Van Hul (35-4-1) [Simply The Best 14]

20. Heavyweight Bout: Alexei Kudin (21-10-1) vs. Derrick Mehmen (19-8) [Fight Nights Global 64]

19. Cruiserweight Bout: Brett Hlavacek vs. Paul Banasiak [Lion Fight 36]

18. Light Heavyweight Bout: Freddy Kemayo (69-23-1) vs. Imad Hadar (19-0) [Glory 40]

17. Glory Middleweight Contender Tournament: Agron Preteni (21-4-1) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (20-3) [Glory 40]

16. Interim WBA/Vacant IBO Featherweight Championship: Carlos Zambrano (c) (26-0) vs. Claudio Marrero (21-1)

15. WMC/Phoenix Fighting Championship Junior Welterweight Championships: Antonina Shevchenko (c) (38-1) vs. Isa Tidblad Keskikangas (2-1) [Phoenix Fighting Championship 2]

14. Phoenix Fighting Championship Junior Welterweight Championship: Azize Hlali (16-12-1) vs. Saenchai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym (304-52-3) [Phoenix Fighting Championship 2]

13. Women’s Lightweight Bout: Katie Taylor (4-0) vs. Nina Meinke (5-0) [Sky Sports Boxing]

12. Vacant IBF World Flyweight Championship: Donnie Nietes (39-1-4) vs. Komgrich Nantapech (22-3)

11. Bantamweight Bout: Ali Bagautinov (14-5) vs. Tyson Nam (14-8-1) [Fight Nights Global 64]

10. Glory Middleweight Contender Tournament: Alex Pereira (34-6) vs. Burim Rama (30-12-1) [Glory 40]

9. WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship: Kubrat Pulev (c) (24-1) vs. Kevin Johnson (30-7-1)

8. Featherweight Bout: Scott Quigg (32-1-2) vs. Viorel Simion (21-1) [Sky Sports Boxing]

7. Enfusion Live 85kg World Championship: Ibrahim El Boustati (45-1) vs. Filip Verlinden (44-16-1) [Enfusion Live 49]

6. Lightweight Bout: Niclas Larsen (45-8-2) vs. Yodkhunpon Sitmonchai (83-22-1) [Glory 40]

5. Black Belt NoGi Bout: Caio Terra vs. Jeff Curran [Fight To Win Pro 33]

4. Lion Fight Lightweight Championship: Sergio Wielzen (c) (46-18-2) vs. Lerdsila Chumpairtour (183-31-5) [Lion Fight 36]

3. Lightweight Bout: Darleys Perez (33-2-2) vs. Luke Campbell (16-1) [Sky Sports Boxing]

2. Glory Middleweight Championship: Jason Wilnis (c) (30-6-1) vs. Simon Marcus (46-3-2) [Glory 40]

1. WBA Super World/IBF World/Vacant IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (18-0) vs. Wladimir Klitschko (64-4) [HBO/Showtime Championship Boxing]