Early every week, UCS's Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he's most looking forward to catching the most.

25. Openweight Bout: Jairo Kusunoki (0-2) vs. Michihiro Omigawa (17-14-1) [Ganryujima 7]

24. WBC World Female Junior Lightweight Championship: Eva Wahlstrom (c) (19-0-1) vs. Mayra Alejandra Gomez (18-5)

23. Openweight Bout: Jimmy Ambriz (17-20-1) vs. Katsunori Kikuno (24-8-2) [Ganryujima 7]

22. Openweight Bout: Marcus Aurelio (6-2) vs. Nobutatsu Suzuki (11-2-2) [Ganryujima 7]

21. Vacant IBO International Light Heavyweight Championship: Emil Markic (24-1) vs. Umar Salamov (18-0) [Australia SKY Boxing]

20. VFC Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Gallemore (c) (6-3) vs. Daniel James (6-2-1) [Victory Fighting Championship 57]

19. Welterweight Bout: Marco Pleschberger (39-11) vs. Regian Eersel (7-2) [Mix Fight Gala 21]

18. Welterweight Bout: Che Mills (16-9) vs. Lewis Long (14-4) [Cage Warriors 83]

17. Middleweight Bout: Daniel Madrid (13-4) vs. Matthew Frincu (10-2) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 11]

16. Lightweight Bout: Argenis Mendez (23-5-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (20-2-1) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

15. Junior Featherweight Bout: Daniel Noriega (30-10-1) vs. Ronny Rios (27-1) [HBO PPV]

14. 65kg Bout: Rayan Mekki (10-3) vs. Singdam Kiatmuu9 (269-64-2) [Dubai Fight 1]

13. WBA-NABA Featherweight Championship: Abraham Lopez (c) (22-0-1) vs. Jesus M Rojas (24-1-2) [Golden Boy on ESPN2]

12. WKN World Super Featherweight Championship: Karim Bennoui (c) (37-11-3) vs. Habash Antoine (108-58) [Dubai Fight 1]

11. 240lb Black Belt Bout: Eliot Marshall vs. Jared Dopp [Fight To Win Pro 34]

10. WKN World Super Middleweight Championship: Yohan Lidon (c) (92-35-1) vs. Patrick Vidakovics (62-34) [Dubai Fight 1]

9. Heavyweight Bout: Catalin Morosanu (43-11) vs. Lukasz Krupadziorow (7-4) [SuperKombat World Grand Prix II 2017]

8. Lightweight Bout: Robinson Castellanos (23-12) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (26-1) [Golden Boy on ESPN2]

7. WBO World Heavyweight Championship: Joseph Parker (c) (22-0) vs. Razvan Cojanu (16-2) [Australia SKY Boxing]

6. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Alvin Robinson vs. Jeff Glover [Fight To Win Pro 34]

5. 215lb Black Belt Bout: Eliot Kelly vs. Gordon Ryan [Fight To Win Pro 34]

4. Middleweight Bout: David Lemieux (37-3) vs. Marcos Reyes (35-4) [HBO PPV]

3. Welterweight Bout: Emmanuel Taylor (20-4) vs. Lucas Matthysse (37-4) [HBO PPV]

2. Featherweight Bout: Joseph Diaz (23-0) vs. Manuel Avila (22-0) [HBO PPV]

1. 164.5 Catchweight Bout: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1) vs. Saul Alvarez (48-1-1) [HBO PPV]