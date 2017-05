Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. EBU Welterweight Championship: Ceferino Rodriguez (c) (24-1) vs. Sam Eggington (20-3) [SKY Sports Boxing]

24. WBC World Female Flyweight Championship: Jessica Chavez (c) (28-4-3) vs. Ana Arrazola (26-11-3) [Televisa Boxing]

23. Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Crawford (8-1) vs. Ronnie Mann (25-9-1) [BAMMA 29]

22. CES MMA Featherweight Championship: Matt Bessette (c) (21-7) vs. Rey Trujillo (21-18) [CES MMA 44]

21. 63kg Bout: Chan Hyeong Lee vs. Rungravee Sasiprapa (106-22-3) [ICX Seoul]

20. Lightweight Bout: James Vick (10-1) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (7-3) [UFC 211]

19. Strawweight Bout: Haruo Ochi (14-7-2) vs. Kosuke Suzuki (12-7-3) [DEEP Cage Impact 2017]

18. WKN World Lightweight Championship: Kevin Burmester (c) (59-6) vs. Dong Su Kim (37-7) [ICX Seoul]

17. DEEP Bantamweight Championship: Takafumi Otsuka (c) (21-13-2) vs. Koichi Ishizuka (12-1-1) [DEEP Cage Impact 2017]

16. Grappling Bout: Gilbert Burns vs. John Combs [Submission Underground 4]

15. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Alvin Robinson vs. Jeff Glover [Fight To Win Pro 34]

14. Heavyweight Bout: D’Angelo Marshall (25-4-1) vs. Sam Tevette (19-6-1) [Fight League 6]

13. Grappling Bout: Paulo Miyao vs. Urijah Faber [Submission Underground 4]

12. WBC International Featherweight Championship: Josh Warrington (c) (24-0) vs. Kiko Martinez (36-7-1) [BT Sport Boxing]

11. WBA World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Khalid Yafai (c) (21-0) vs. Suguru Muranaka (25-2-1) [SKY Sports Boxing]

10. 215lb Black Belt NoGi Bout: Eliot Kelly vs. Gordon Ryan [Fight To Win Pro 34]

9. Middleweight Bout: David Branch (20-3) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (19-1) [UFC 211]

8. Flyweight Bout: Henry Cejudo (10-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (15-2) [UFC 211]

7. Kunlun Fight 70kg Qualifying Tournament Semifinals: Cedric Manhoef (52-6-2) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (195-71) [Kunlun Fight 61]

6. Black Belt Grappling Bout: Dillon Danis vs. Jake Shields [Submission Underground 4]

5. UFC Female Strawweight Championship: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) (13-0) vs. Jessica Andrade (16-5) [UFC 211]

4. Welterweight Bout: Demian Maia (24-6) vs. Jorge Masvidal (32-11) [UFC 211]

3. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (c) (16-2) vs. Junior dos Santos (18-4) [UFC 211]

2. Featherweight Bout: Frankie Edgar (21-5-1) vs. Yair Rodriguez (10-1) [UFC 211]

1. Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (21-5) vs. Eddie Alvarez (28-5) [UFC 211]