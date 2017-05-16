Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Strawweight Bout: Christine Ferea (1-0) vs. Tiffany Van Soest (0-2) [Invicta Fighting Championships 23]

24. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ronny Markes (16-4) vs. Viktor Nemkov (24-6) [M-1 Challenge 77]

23. Junior Featherweight Bout: Diego De La Hoya (17-0) vs. Erik Ruiz (16-6-1) [Golden Boy on ESPN2]

22. Interim Titan Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Gesias Cavalcante (21-9-1) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (16-4) [Titan Fighting Championship 44]

21. Heavyweight Contender Tournament: D’Angelo Marshall (25-4-1) vs. Mohamed Abdallah (12-1) [Glory 41]

20. Super Middleweight Bout: David Benavidez (17-0) vs. Rogelio Medina (37-7) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

19. Atomweight Bout: Herica Tiburcio (10-4) vs. Tessa Simpson (5-1) [Invicta Fighting Championships 23]

18. Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (6-2) vs. Liz Tracy (3-1) [Invicta Fighting Championships 23]

17. Inagural LFA Welterweight Championship: Ben Neumann (12-4) vs. Derrick Krantz (19-9) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 12]

16. Vacant WBA World Middleweight Championship: Hassan N’Dan N’Jikam (35-2) vs. Ryota Murata (12-0)

15. WBC World Junior Flyweight Championship: Ganigan Lopez (c) (28-6) vs. Ken Shiro (9-0)

14. 155lb Black Belt No Gi Bout: Eddie Cummings vs. Thiago Macedo [Fight To Win Pro 35]

13. Fight To Win Pro 155lb Black Belt NoGi Championship: Justin Rader vs. Bruno Frazatto [Fight To Win Pro 35]

12. Heavyweight Contender Tournament: Anderson Braddock Silva (41-16-1) vs. Giannis Stoforidis (19-5) [Glory 41]

11. Light Heavyweight Bout: Liam McGeary (12-1) vs. Linton Vassell (17-5) [Bellator 179]

10. Titan Fighting Championship Bantamweight Championship: Farkhad Sharipov (c) (17-7) vs. Jose Torres (4-0) [Titan Fighting Championship 44]

9. NABF/NABO/Vacant WBA International Lightweight Championship: Raymundo Beltran (c) (32-7-1) vs. Jonathan Maicelo (25-2) [HBO Championship Boxing]

8. Junior Welterweight Bout: Kiryl Relikh (21-1) vs. Rances Barthelemy (25-0) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

7. Interim IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Andre Dirrell (25-2) vs. Jose Uzcategui (26-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

6. WBC World Featherweight Championship: Gary Russell Jr. (c) (27-1) vs. Oscar Escandon (25-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

5. Vacant Glory Featherweight Championship: Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (156-35-2) vs. Robin van Roosmalen (48-16-3) [Glory 41]

4. IBF Junior Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (c) (17-0) vs. Liam Walsh (21-0) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. WBC/WBO Junior Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (30-0) vs. Felix Diaz (19-1) [HBO Championship Boxing]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Ismael Lazaar (30-2-2) vs. Rico Verhoeven (50-10-1) [Glory 41]

1. Welterweight Bout: Paul Daley (39-14-2) vs. Rory MacDonald (18-4) [Bellator 179]