Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Lightweight Bout: Alex Reyes (12-2) vs. Karen Darebedyan (12-6) [LFA 13]

24. Middleweight Bout: Curtis Millender (10-3) vs. Kevin Holland (8-2) [LFA 13]

23. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jamie Moyle (4-1) vs. Viviane Pereira (12-0) [UFC 212]

22. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (21-5) vs. Stjepan Bekavac (19-6) [Fight Nights Global 68]

21. Welterweight Bout: Jim Wallhead (29-10) vs. Luan Chagas (14-2-1) [UFC 212]

20. Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (16-7) vs. Iuri Alcantara (34-7) [UFC 212]

19. Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Eduardo (28-10) vs. Matthew Lopez (9-1) [UFC 212]

18. Welterweight Bout: Brad Wheeler (16-10) vs. Matt Inman (19-9) [Cage Warriors 84]

17. Middleweight Bout: Antonio Carlos Junior (7-2) vs. Eric Spicely (11-1) [UFC 212]

16. Welterweight Bout: Erick Silva (19-7) vs. Yancy Medeiros (14-4) [UFC 212]

15. Vacant Cage Warriors Bantamweight Championship: Marko Kovacevic (9-1) vs. Nathaniel Wood (10-3) [Cage Warriors 84]

14. IBF/WBO/WBA Female Junior Welterweight Championships: Ana Laura Esteche (c) (12-4-3) vs. Adela Celeste del Carmen Peralta (8-1)

13. Middleweight Bout: Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2) vs. Paulo Borrachinha (9-0) [UFC 212]

12. Heavyweight Bout: Baga Agaev (28-19) vs. Tony Johnson Jr. (10-3) [Fight Nights Global 68]

11. WBC World Minimumweight Championship: Chayaphon Moonsri (c) (46-0) vs. Omari Kimweri (16-3)

10. Fight Nights Global Heavyweight Championship: Mikhail Mokhnatkin (9-1-2) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (10-0) [Fight Nights Global 68]

9. WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship: Eleider Alvarez (c) (22-0) vs. Jean Pascal (31-4-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

8. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nate Marquardt (35-17-2) vs. Vitor Belfort (25-13) [UFC 212]

7. Heavyweight Bout: Antonio Silva (19-11-1) vs. Vitaly Minakov (19-0) [Fight Nights Global 68]

6. WLF 2017 Yi Long Challenge Tournament Quarterfinals: Enriko Kehl (45-12-1) vs. Ravy Brunow (57-8) [Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Japan]

5. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Claudia Gadelha (14-2) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-1) [UFC 212]

4. WBC World Light Heavyweight Championship: Adonis Stevenson (c) (28-1) vs. Andrzej Fonfara (29-4) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. Middleweight Bout: Alexander Shlemenko (55-9) vs. Brandon Halsey (9-2) [M-1 Challenge 79]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (18-4-1) vs. Raphael Assuncao (24-5) [UFC 212]

1. UFC Featherweight Championship Unification Bout: Jose Aldo (c) (26-2) vs. Max Holloway (17-3) [UFC 212]