Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Vacant WBC Youth Silver Junior Bantamweight Championship: Joshua Franco (10-0) vs. Oscar Mojica (10-2) [Golden Boy on ESPN]

24. Vacant WBC Silver Female Super Middleweight Championship: Mery Rancier (7-8-3) vs. Claressa Shields (2-0)

23. Vacant WBC International Silver Heavyweight Championship: Ian Lewison (12-3-1) vs. Robert Helenius (24-1)

22. Featherweight Bout: Christopher Martin (30-8-3) vs. Tramaine Williams (10-0) [HBO PPV Boxing]

21. Light Heavyweight Bout: Cedric Agnew (29-2) vs. Dmitry Bivol (10-0) [HBO PPV Boxing]

20. Heavyweight Bout: Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou (18-17) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (24-6) [M-1 Challenge 80]

19. Featherweight Bout: Kaito Ozawa (11-3-2) vs. Saikyo Haruma (9-1) [K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

18. Super Welterweight Tournament First Round: Hirono Yu (19-9-1) vs. Sanny Dahlbeck (35-11-1) [K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

17. Lightweight Bout: Jon Tuck (9-4) vs. Takanori Gomi (35-12) [UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

16. Cruiserweight Bout: Bogdan Stoica (48-10) vs. Hao Guanghua [Wu Lin Feng: China vs. Romania]

15. Flyweight Bout: Carls John de Tomas (6-0) vs. Naoki Inoue (10-0) [UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

14. Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington (11-1) vs. Dong-Hyun Kim (22-3-1) [UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

13. USBA Middleweight Championship: Luis Arias (c) (17-0) vs. Arif Magomedov (18-1) [HBO PPV Boxing]

12. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (25-14) vs. Marcin Tybura (15-2) [UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

11. IBF World Female Junior Featherweight Championship: Marcela Eliana Acuna (45-6-1) vs. Shannon O’Connell (15-4-1)

10. Vacant WBC FECARBOX Junior Welterweight Championship: Fidel Maldonado Jr. (23-3-1) vs. Pablo Cesar Cano (30-5-1) [Golden Boy on ESPN]

9. Super Featherweight Bout: Koji (21-9) vs. Taiga (18-4) [K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

8. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Bethe Correia (10-2-1) vs. Holly Holm (10-3) [UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

7. K-1 Super Lightweight Championship: Wei Rui (c) (45-2) vs. Gunnapar Weerasakreck (98-27-3) [K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

6. WBA World Super Middleweight Championship: Tyron Zeuge (c) (20-0-1) vs. Paul Smith (38-6) [SAT.1 Boxing]

5. Featherweight Bout: Buvaisar Paskhaev (21-2) vs. Takeru (29-1) [K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

4. Welterweight Bout: Rafael dos Anjos (25-9) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (16-6) [UFC Fight Night: Correia vs. Holm]

3. K-1 Super Welterweight Championship: Kaew Fairtex (c) (137-31-4) vs. Masaaki Noiri (30-8) [K-1 World 70kg Grand Prix]

2. WBA Super/IBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Guillermo Rigondeaux (c) (17-0) vs. Moises Flores (c) (25-0) [HBO PPV Boxing]

1. WBA Super/IBF/WBO World Light Heavyweight Championships: Andre Ward (c) (31-0) vs. Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1) [HBO PPV Boxing]