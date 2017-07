Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. CFL Junior Lightweight Championship: Joe Condon (c) vs. Mac Danzig (21-12-1) [CFL XI]

24. Lightweight Bout: Chris Wade (11-3) vs. Frankie Perez (10-3) [UFC on FOX]

23. Featherweight Bout: Godofredo Pepey (13-4) vs. Shane Burgos (9-0) [UFC on FOX]

22. Light Heavyweight Bout: Gian Villante (15-8) vs. Patrick Cummins (9-4) [UFC on FOX]

21. Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (17-7) vs. Marlon Vera (9-3-1) [UFC on FOX]

20. Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Kennedy (10-0) vs. Kyle Bochniak (7-1) [UFC on FOX]

19. Heavyweight Bout: Charles Martin (24-1-1) vs. Michael Marrone (21-7) [PBC on FS1]

18. Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (16-5) vs. Lyman Good (19-3) [UFC on FOX]

17. Middleweight Bout: Brad Riddell (34-7) vs. Steve Moxon (39-16-1) [Powerplay Promotions 34]

16. WBA World Junior Flyweight Championship: Ryoichi Taguchi (25-2-2) vs. Robert Barrera (18-1)

15. M-1 Bantamweight Championship: Pavel Vitruk (c) (14-2) vs. Movsar Evloev (7-0) [M-1 Challenge 81]

14. IBF World Minimumweight Championship: Jose Argumendo (c) (20-3-1) vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi (7-0)

13. WBO World Female Junior Featherweight Championship: Amanda Serrano (c) (32-1-1) vs. Edina Kiss (13-4)

12. Light Heavyweight Bout: Angel Deanda (18-5) vs. Dan Spohn (15-5) [Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series]

11. Inaugural LFA Lightweight Championship: Robert Watley (9-1) vs. Thiago Moises (9-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 17]

10. Absolute Championship Berkut Light Heavyweight Championship: Thiago Silva (c) (19-5) vs. Batraz Agnaev (3-0) [Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

9. Light Heavyweight Bout: Evgeny Erokhin (17-5) vs. Mike Kyle (22-14-1) [Absolute Championship Berkut 65]

8. 170lb Black Belt Bout: AJ Agazarm vs. Vitor Oliveira [Fight To Win Pro 41]

7. Heavyweight Bout: Geronimo Dos Santos (39-18) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (25-6) [M-1 Challenge 81]

6. Featherweight Bout: Chris Avalos (26-5) vs. Miguel Flores (21-1) [PBC on FS1]

5. Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (17-3-1) vs. Ryan LaFlare (13-1) [UFC on FOX]

4. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (22-5) vs. Dennis Bermudez (16-6) [UFC on FOX]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Marcus Buchecha vs. Roger Gracie [Gracie Pro 2017]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Jimmie Rivera (20-1) vs. Thomas Almeida (22-1) [UFC on FOX]

1. Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (13-3) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (13-2) [UFC on FOX]