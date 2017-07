Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE

25. 74kg Bout: Aziz Kallah (50-3) vs. Diogo Neves [Enfusion Live 52]

24. Welterweight Bout: Saul Corral (25-9) vs. Victor Ortiz (31-6-2) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

23. Junior Middleweight Bout: Justin DeLoach (17-1) vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (18-1-1) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

22. Lightweight Bout: Satoru Kitaoka (40-14-9) vs. Yusuke Yachi (17-6) [Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017]

21. Vacant WBA-NABA USA Welterweight Championship: Johan Perez (22-3-2) vs. Sadam Ali (24-1) [Golden Boy on ESPN]

20. Welterweight Bout: Andre Lobato (25-6) vs. Yushin Okami (33-10) [PFL: Everett]

19. Vacant Lion Fight Cruiserweight Championship: Chip Moraza-Pollard (4-0) vs. Paul Banasiak (5-0) [Lion Fight 37]

18. Middleweight Bout: Chris Cope vs. Eddie Gordon [Rise Submission Invitational]

17. Rizin Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Anthony Birchak (13-4) vs. Takafumi Otsuka (22-13-2) [Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017]

16. Featherweight Bout: Andre Harrison (16-0) vs. Steven Rodriguez (10-2) [PFL: Everett]

15. Heavyweight Bout: Gerald Washington (18-1-1) vs. Jarrell Miller (18-0-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

14. Rizin Featherweight Grand Prix First Round: Hideo Tokoro (34-29-2) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (19-2) [Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017]

13. Junior Bantamweight Bout: McJoe Arroyo (17-1) vs. Rau’shee Warren (14-2) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

12. Featherweight Bout: Andres Gutierrez (35-1-1) vs. Carl Frampton (23-1)

11. Fight To Win Pro Middleweight No-Gi Championship: DJ Jackson (c) vs. James Brasco [Fight To Win Pro 42]

10. 140lb Catchweight Bout: Aljamain Sterling (13-2) vs. Renan Barao (34-4) [UFC 214]

9. Featherweight Bout: Jason Knight (20-2) vs. Ricardo Lamas (17-5) [UFC 214]

8. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimi Manuwa (17-2) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (14-1) [UFC 214]

7. Vacant UFC Women’s Featherweight Division: Cristiane Justino (17-1) vs. Tonya Evinger (19-5) [UFC 214]

6. Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Kizaemon Saiga (15-6) vs. Tenshin Nasukawa (19-0) [Rizin World Grand Prix Summer 2017]

5. Lion Fight Super Welterweight Championship: Jo Nattawut (c) (62-7-2) vs. Petchtanong Banchamek (345-51-1) [Lion Fight 37]

4. Junior Welterweight Bout: Adrien Broner (33-2) vs. Mikey Garcia (36-0) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. UFC Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (c) (17-3-1) vs. Demian Maia (25-6) [UFC 214]

2. Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (32-8) vs. Robbie Lawler (27-11) [UFC 214]

1. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) (19-1) vs. Jon Jones (22-1) [UFC 214]