Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Heavyweight Bout: Dominic Breazeale (17-1) vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh (17-0) [PBC on FOX]

24. Vacant USBA Junior Middleweight Championship: Christopher Pearson (14-1) vs. Justin DeLoach (16-1) [ShoBox]

23. Welterweight Bout: Alex Lohore (10-1) vs. Colin Fletcher (13-7) [Bellator 173]

22. Interim WBO World Minimumweight Championship: Moises Calleros (25-6-1) vs. Tatsuya Fukuhara (18-4-6)

21. Women’s Atomweight Bout: Mina Kurobe (9-2) vs. Naho Sugiyama (12-4) [DEEP Jewels 15]

20. WBC Silver Lightweight Championship: Luke Campbell (c) (15-1) vs. Jairo Lopez (21-6)

19. Heavyweight Bout: Ibrahin El Bouni (38-4-2) vs. Makoto Uehara (20-5-1) [K-1 62.5kg World Grand Prix]

18. Lightweight Bout: Adam Townsend (16-4) vs. Marcus Edwards (12-4) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 5]

17. WBO Latino Junior Bantamweight Championship: Ricardo Rodriguez (c) (15-3) vs. Carlos Narvaez (15-0)

16. Light Heavyweight Bout: Liam McGeary (11-1) vs. Brett McDermott (7-4) [Bellator 173]

15. WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO World Female Welterweight Championship: Cecilia Braekhus (c) (29-0) vs. Klara Svensson (17-1)

14. Lightweight Bout: Lukasz Plawecki (17-11-1) vs. Niclas Larsen (44-8-2) [Glory 38]

13. Heavyweight Bout: Catalin Morosanu (42-10) vs. Maurice Greene (4-3) [Glory 38]

12. Vacant IBF World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jarrett Hurd (19-0) vs. Tony Harrison (24-1) [PBC on FOX]

11. Lightweight Bout: Norman Parke (22-5-1) vs. Paul Redmond (11-6) [BAMMA 28]

10. Light Heavyweight Bout: Eleider Alvarez (21-0) vs. Lucian Bute (32-3-1)

9. Glory Light Heavyweight Contender Tournament Semifinal: Ariel Machado (43-8) vs. Danyo Ilunga (57-11) [Glory 38]

8. WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (37-0) vs. Gerald Washington (18-0-1) [PBC on FOX]

7. Lightweight Bout: Cedric Manhoef (51-2-1) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (194-71) [Kunlun Fight 57]

6. Vacant WBC World Junior Featherweight Championship: Gavin McDonnell (16-0-2) vs. Rey Vargas (28-0)

5. Glory Light Heavyweight Contender Tournament Semifinal: Zack Mwekassa (15-4) vs. Zinedine Hameur-Lain (57-26-2) [Glory 38]

4. K-1 World Super Featherweight Championship: Hirotaka Urabe (c) (33-12-3) vs. Taiga (15-3) [K-1 62.5kg World Grand Prix]

3. Welterweight Bout: Murthel Groenhart (63-23-3) vs. Thongchai Sitsongpeenong (135-33) [Glory 38]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Anderson Braddock Silva (41-15-1) vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi (27-4) [Glory 38]

1. Glory Light Heavyweight Championship: Artem Vakhitov (c) (16-5) vs. Saulo Cavalari (60-4) [Glory 38]