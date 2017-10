Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. BBBofC British Light Heavyweight Championship: Frank Buglioni (c) (20-2-1) vs. Craig Richards (9-0) [SKY Sports/Showtime Championship Boxing]

24. IBF World Female Minimumweight Championship: Zong Ju Cai (c) (9-1) vs. Gretchen Abaniel (18-8)

23. WBO Latino Lightweight Championship: Antonio Moran (c) (22-2) vs. Salvador Briseno (13-2) [All-Star Boxing on Telemundo]

22. Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (17-5) vs. Max Griffin (13-3) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

21. Middleweight Bout: Antonio Carlos Junior (8-2) vs. Jack Marshman (22-6) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

20. Lightweight Bout: Hacran Dias (23-5-1) vs. Jared Gordon (13-1) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

19. Super Bantamweight Contender Bout: Anissa Meksen (88-3) vs. Funda Alkayis (29-2) [Glory 47]

18. Lightweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (21-5) vs. Jim Miller (28-10) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

17. 155lb Black Belt Bout: Bruno Dias vs. Wilson Reis [Fight To Win Pro 52]

16. Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (10-0) vs. Vicente Luque (11-6-1) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

15. Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (16-3) vs. Thiago Santos (15-5) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

14. Vacant WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship: Dillian Whyte (21-1) vs. Robert Helenius (25-1) [SKY Sports/Showtime Championship Boxing]

13. 195lb NoGi Bout: Michael Alexander vs. Ricardo Almeida [Fight To Win Pro 52]

12. Featherweight Bout: Dylan Salvador (49-14-1) vs. Massaro Glunder (30-9-4) [Glory 47]

11. WBA World Female Lightweight Championship: Anahi Esther Sanchez (c) (17-2) vs. Katie Taylor (6-0) [SKY Sports/Showtime Championship Boxing]

10. World Boxing Super Series Super Middleweight Quarterfinals: Juergen Braehmer (48-3) vs. Rob Brant (22-0) [World Boxing Super Series]

9. Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (17-5) vs. Lyoto Machida (22-7) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

8. Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz (14-2) vs. Rob Font (14-2) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

7. Bantamweight Bout: John Lineker (29-8) vs. Marlon Vera (10-3-1) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

6. Heavyweight Bout: Melvin Manhoef (37-14) vs. Remy Bonjasky (77-19) [World Fighting League: Manhoef vs. Bonjasky]

5. Welterweight Bout: Cedric Doumbe (66-6-1) vs. Yohan Lidon (93-36-1) [Glory 47]

4. Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington (12-1) vs. Demian Maia (25-7) [UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida]

3. Glory Light Heavyweight Championship: Artem Vakhitov (c) (18-5) vs. Ariel Machado (45-8) [Glory 47]

2. WBA World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Khalid Yafai (c) (22-0) vs. Sho Ishida (24-0) [SKY Sports/Showtime Championship Boxing]

1. IBF/WBA Super/IBO World Heavyweight Championship: Anthony Joshua (c) (19-0) vs. Carlos Takam (35-3-1) [SKY Sports/Showtime Championship Boxing]