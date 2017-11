Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

t25. Heavyweight Bout: Blagoi Ivanov (15-1) vs. Caio Alencar (11-3) [PFL Fight Night]

t25. Welterweight Bout: Jesus Soto Karass (28-12-4) vs. Juan Carlos Abreu (19-3-1) [Golden Boy on ESPN]

24. Krush 55kg Championship: Nobuchika Terado (c) (39-11-1) vs. Kenji Kubo (23-6) [Krush 82]

23. 72.5kg Bout: Albert Kraus (88-25-3) vs. Li Zhuangzhuang [Kunlun Fight 66]

22. Light Heavyweight Bout: Corey Anderson (9-3) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (21-10) [UFC 217]

21. Fight To Win Pro Black Belt Heavyweight Championship: Tim Spriggs (c) vs. Leonardo Nogueira [Fight To Win Pro 53]

20. LFA Heavyweight Championship: Richard Odoms (c) (13-3) vs. Jeff Hughes (4-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 26]

19. Middleweight Bout: Chris Dempsey (11-5) vs. Ed Ruth (3-0) [Bellator 186]

18. Lightweight Bout: James Vick (11-1) vs. Joseph Duffy (17-2) [UFC 217]

17. Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall (4-0) vs. Randy Brown (9-2) [UFC 217]

16. Heavyweight Bout: Dominic Breazeale (18-1) vs. Eric Molina (26-4) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

15. Inaugural Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship: Emily Ducote (6-2) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (6-0) [Bellator 186]

14. Fight To Win Female Black Belt Flyweight Championship: Aarae Alexander (c) vs. Talita Alencar [Fight To Win Pro 53]

13. Yi Long Challenge Tournament Final: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (117-30-5) vs. Yi Long (60-8-1) [Wu Lin Feng Yi Long Challenge]

12. Vacant IBF World Junior Welterweight Championship: Akihiro Kondo (29-6-1) vs. Sergey Lipinets (12-0) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

11. WBA World Bantamweight Championship: Jamie McDonnell (c) (29-2-1) vs. Liborio Solis (25-5-1) [HBO Championship Boxing]

10. Light Heavyweight Bout: Leo Leite (10-0) vs. Phil Davis (17-4) [Bellator 186]

9. Vacant WBC Silver Welterweight Championship: Adrian Granados (18-5-1) vs. Shawn Porter (27-2-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

8. WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (11-0) vs. Trent Broadhurst (20-1) [HBO Championship Boxing]

7. Fight To Win Middleweight No-Gi Championship: DJ Jackson (c) vs. Gilbert Burns [Fight To Win Pro 53]

6. Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Bader (c) (23-5) vs. Linton Vassell (18-5) [Bellator 186]

5. UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) (14-0) vs. Rose Namajunas (6-3) [UFC 217]

4. WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (38-0) vs. Bermane Stiverne (25-2-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

3. Welterweight Bout: Jorge Masvidal (32-12) vs. Stephen Thompson (13-2-1) [UFC 217]

2. UFC Bantamweight Championship: Cody Garbrandt (c) (11-0) vs. TJ Dillashaw (14-3) [UFC 217]

1. UFC Middleweight Championship: Michael Bisping (c) (30-7) vs. Georges St. Pierre (25-2) [UFC 217]