Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig (9-0) vs. Tyson Pedro (5-0) [UFC 209]

24. Bantamweight Bout: Albert Morales (6-1-1) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (11-3) [UFC 209]

23. 67kg Bout: Minoru Kimura (21-6-1) vs. Kohei Nishikawa (9-11) [Krush 74]

22. 150lb Black Belt Gi Bout: Cleber Luciano vs. Jean Cartagena [Fight To Win Pro 27]

21. Women’s Lightweight Bout: Katie Taylor (2-0) vs. Monica Gentili (6-6) [Matchroom Boxing]

20. Fight To Win Pro Female Black Belt Heavyweight Championship: Nathiely Karoline vs. Tammy Griego [Fight To Win Pro 27]

19. Lightweight Bout: David Teymur (5-1) vs. Lando Vannata (9-1) [UFC 209]

18. Krush 58kg Championship: Kaito Ozawa (c) (8-2-2) vs. Yun Qi (25-10) [Krush 74]

17. Women’s Featherweight Bout: Heather Hardy (18-0) vs. Helen Joseph (13-3-1) [PBC on CBS]

16. WBC International Welterweight Championship: Sam Eggington (c) (19-3) vs. Paulie Malignaggi (36-7) [Matchroom Boxing]

15. Light Heavyweight Bout: Andrzej Fonfara (28-4) vs. Chad Dawson (34-4) [PBC on CBS]

14. Heavyweight Bout: David Haye (28-2) vs. Tony Bellew (28-2-1) [Matchroom Boxing]

13. Middleweight Bout: Chris Honeycutt (9-1) vs. Kendall Grove (23-16) [Bellator 174]

12. Middleweight Bout: Alexander Shlemenko (54-9) vs. Paul Bradley (23-7) [M-1 Challenge 75]

11. Bantamweight Bout: Iuri Alcantara (34-7) vs. Luke Sanders (11-0) [UFC 209]

10. Middleweight Bout: Dan Kelly (12-1) vs. Rashad Evans (19-5-1) [UFC 209]

9. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (21-5) vs. Mirsad Bektic (11-0) [UFC 209]

8. Lion Fight Women’s Lightweight Championship: Antonina Shevchenko (c) (39-1) vs. Aleide Lawant (19-10) [Lion Fight 35]

7. Lion Fight Super Welterweight Championship: Jo Nattawut (c) (55-5-2) vs. Kengsiam Nor Sripueng (65-12-5) [Lion Fight 35]

6. Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira (33-6) vs. Israel Adesanya (65-4-2) [Glory Of Heroes 7]

5. Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem (41-15) vs. Mark Hunt (12-10) [UFC 209]

4. Interim UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) vs. Tony Ferguson (22-3) [UFC 209]

3. UFC Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (c) (16-3-1) vs. Stephen Thompson (13-1-1) [UFC 209]

2. WBA Super/WBC World Welterweight Championship: Danny Garcia (33-0) vs. Keith Thurman (27-0) [PBC on CBS]

1. Inaugural Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship: Julia Budd (9-2) vs. Marloes Coenen (23-7) [Bellator 174]