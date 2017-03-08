Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Lightweight Bout: Josh Burkman (28-14) vs. Michael Prazeres (21-2) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

24. Light Heavyweight Bout: Christian M’Pumbu (20-8-1) vs. Michael Kuiper (14-5) [Magnum Fighting Championship 1]

23. Featherweight Bout: Ray Rodriguez (11-4) vs. Rivaldo Junior (15-6-2) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 6]

22. King Of Pancrase Flyweight Championship: Ryuichi Miki (c) (19-10-4) vs. Mamoru Yamaguchi (30-10-5) [Pancrase 285]

21. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Bethe Correia (10-2) vs. Marion Reneau (7-3) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

20. WBO NABO Bantamweight Championship: Antonio Nieves (c) (17-0-2) vs. Nikolai Potapov (16-0-1) [ShoBox]

19. WBO International Junior Bantamweight/WBO Asia Pacific Junior Bantamweight/WBC Asian Boxing Council Junior Bantamweight Championships: Hirofumi Mukai (c) (13-4-3) vs. Rex Tso (c) (20-0)

18. Featherweight Bout: Risto Dimitrov (1-1) vs. Robin van Roosmalen (1-0) [Magnum Fighting Championship 1]

17. Lightweight Bout: Rene Alvarado (24-7) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (25-1) [HBO Boxing After Dark]

16. Lightweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (21-4) vs. Kevin Lee (14-2) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

15. King Of Pancrase Featherweight Championship: Issei Tamura (c) (10-7) vs. Nazareno Malegarie (27-4) [Pancrase 285]

14. Bantamweight Bout: Joe Soto (17-5) vs. Rani Yahya (23-8) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

13. Featherweight Bout: Pipat Chaiporn (42-9-1) vs. Tomoki Kameda (32-2)

12. 70kg Bout: Davit Kiria (27-12) vs. Jonay Risco (54-6-1) [Kunlun Fight 58]

11. Vacant NABF Female Middleweight Championship: Claressa Shields (1-0) vs. Szilvia Szabados (15-8) [ShoBox]

10. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Katherine Roy (1-0) vs. Mackenzie Dern (2-0) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 6]

9. Middleweight Bout: Curtis Stevens (29-5) vs. David Lemieux (36-3) [HBO Boxing After Dark]

8. Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (16-3-1) vs. Tim Means (26-7-1) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

7. Light Heavyweight Bout: Gian Villante (15-7) vs. Mauricio Rua (24-10) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

6. Flyweight Bout: Jussier da Silva (19-4) vs. Ray Borg (10-2) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

5. One FC Women’s Atomweight Championship: Angela Lee (c) vs. Jenny Huang (5-0) [OneFC: Warrior Kingdom]

4. WBA World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jack Culcay (c) (22-1) vs. Demetrius Andrade (23-0) [ShoBox]

3. Middleweight Bout: Luke Barnatt (12-3) vs. Mamed Khalidov (32-4-2) [Absolute Championship Berkut 54]

2. Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (14-2) vs. Edson Barboza (18-4) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]

1. Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (13-2) vs. Vitor Belfort (25-13) [UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum]