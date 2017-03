Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns (13-0) vs. Ian Entwistle (9-3) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

24. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg (6-2) vs. Lucie Pudilova (6-1) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

23. IBF World Female Lightweight Championship: Victoria Noelia Bustos (c) (16-4) vs. Kimberly Connor (12-2-2)

22. Cruiserweight Bout: Felipe Romero (19-11-1) vs. Steve Cunningham (28-8-1) [PBC on Bounce TV]

21. Junior Featherweight Bout: Michael Conlan (Debut) vs. Tim Ibarra (4-4) [UniMas Boxing]

20. Junior Welterweight Bout: Alex Saucedo (23-0) vs. Johnny Garcia (19-4-1) [UniMas Boxing]

19. Junior Middleweight Bout: David Grayton (15-1) vs. Kermit Cintron (39-5-2) [PBC on Bounce TV]

18. Vacant WBC United States Heavyweight Championship: Amir Mansour (22-2-1) vs. Travis Kauffman (31-1) [PBC on Bounce TV]

17. Middleweight Bout: Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2) vs. Tom Breese (10-1) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

16. Bantamweight Bout: Juri Ohara (20-11-2) vs. Masakazu Imanari (35-16-2) [Deep 78 Impact]

15. Middleweight Bout: Andy Lee (34-3-1) vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (19-3-1) [HBO Championship Boxing]

14. IBF Intercontinental Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jonas Sultan (c) (12-3) vs. Sonny Boy Jaro (43-13-5)

13. Bantamweight Bout: Brad Pickett (25-13) vs. Marlon Vera (8-3-1) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

12. Vacant WSOF Bantamweight Championship: Bekbulat Magomedov (17-1) vs. Donavon Frelow (6-1) [World Series of Fighting 35]

11. Enfusion World Female 64kg Championship: Anke Van Gestel (c) (33-11-3) vs. Niahm Kinehan [Enfusion Live 47]

10. Lightweight Bout: Joseph Duffy (16-2) vs. Reza Madadi (14-4) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

9. Middleweight Bout: Kemahl Russell (10-0) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (9-0) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

8. Light Heavyweight Bout: Corey Anderson (9-2) vs. Jimi Manuwa (16-2) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

7. Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen (11-1) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (13-2) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

6. WSOF Heavyweight Championship: Blagoi Ivanov (c) (14-1) vs. Shawn Jordan (19-7) [World Series of Fighting 35]

5. WSOF Featherweight Championship: Lance Palmer (c) (11-2) vs. Andre Harrison (15-0) [World Series of Fighting 35]

4. Junior Bantamweight Bout: Carlos Cuadras (35-1-1) vs. David Carmona (20-3-5) [HBO Championship Boxing]

3. Welterweight Bout: Alan Jouban (15-4) vs. Gunnar Nelson (15-2-1) [UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Manuwa]

2. WBC World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Roman Gonzalez (c) (46-0) vs. Wisaksil Wangek (41-4-1) [HBO Championship Boxing]

1. WBA Super/WBC/IBF/IBO World Middleweight Championships: Gennady Golovkin (c) (36-0) vs. Daniel Jacobs (32-1) [HBO Championship Boxing]