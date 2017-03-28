Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. WBC Latino Junior Flyweight Championship: Felix Alvarado (c) (26-2) vs. Luis de la Rosa (24-7-1)

24. WBC Latino Flyweight Championship: Cristofer Rosales (c) (22-2) vs. Eliecer Quezada (20-5-2)

23. IBO World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Gideon Buthelezi (c) (18-5)

22. Featherweight Bout: Derrick Murray (13-1-1) vs. Joet Gonzalez (15-0) [PBC on ESPN2]

21. Lightweight Bout: Jake Roberts (7-1) vs. Steve Kozola (7-0) [Bellator 175]

20. Featherweight Bout: Lloyd Carter (10-8) vs. Noad Lahat (10-2) [Bellator 175]

19. Lightweight Bout: Gilberto Gonzalez (26-3) vs. Mercito Gesta (29-1-2) [PBC on ESPN2]

18. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dmitry Voitov (15-5) vs. Maciej Rozanski (8-1) [Absolute Championship Berkut 56]

17. King of KNOCK OUT 61.5kg Championship Tournament Finals: Keijiro Miyakoshi vs Yosuke Morii [Knock Out Volume 2]

16. Vacant CES MMA Welterweight Championship: Chris Curtis (14-5) vs. Wilfredo Santiago Jr. (7-3) [CES MMA 42]

15. Junior Middleweight Bout: Kyrone Davis (11-1) vs. Mark Anthony Hernandez (9-0) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

14. WBO/WBC World Female Middleweight Championship: Christina Hammer (c) (20-0) vs. Maria Lindberg (15-1-2)

13. Super Middleweight Bout: Cagri Ermis (19-10-2) vs. Nieky Holzken (11-0)

12. EFN Heavyweight Championship: Kirill Sidelnikov (11-4) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (10-00 [Eurasia Fight Nights 62]

11. Krush Women’s 50kg Championship: Mellony Geugjes (c) (21-8-3) vs. Momi (25-15-6) [Krush 75]

10. WBC World Female Bantamweight Championship: Catherine Phiri (c) (12-1) vs. Mariana Juarez (44-9-4)

9. 175lb Black Belt Gi Bout: DJ Jackson vs. Vinicius Agudo [Fight To Win Pro 29]

8. Junior Welterweight Bout: Leduan Barthelemy (12-0) vs. Reynaldo Blanco (14-3) [PBC on Fox Sports 1]

7. Heavyweight Bout: Chase Gormley (14-5) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (23-6) [Bellator 175]

6. Welterweight Bout: Antonio Orozco (25-0) vs. Keandre Gibson (16-0-1) [PBC on ESPN2]

5. Interim WBC World/IBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Marco Huck (c) (40-3-1) vs. Mairis Briedis (21-0)

4. Cage Warriors Featherweight Championship: Paddy Pimblett (c) (13-1) vs. Nad Narimani (9-2) [Cage Warriors 82]

3. Krush 65kg Tournament Finals: Jun Nakazawa (19-9-1) vs. Yukihiro Komiya (37-18-1) [Krush 75]

2. Featherweight Bout: Emmanuel Sanchez (14-3) vs. Marcos Galvao (18-7-1) [Bellator 175]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Muhammed Lawal (20-6) vs. Quinton Jackson (37-11) [Bellator 175]